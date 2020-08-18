Support Local Journalism


Police | Kittcom received the following calls on Aug. 17-18 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

  • Subjects in a red pickup reportedly were at the cemetery off of Douglas Munro Boulevard in Cle Elum “doing weird things.”
  • A man reportedly was hiding in the women’s bathroom at a campground off of South Thorp Highway. Another woman was in the bathroom taking a shower.
  • Three subjects reportedly were climbing on the balcony of a hotel on West First Street in Cle Elum.
  • A 3-year-old in pull-ups reportedly was riding around a parking lot off East Cherry Lane in a tricycle. No adults were around.
  • A woman reported she could smell cigarette smoke outside her apartment and observed a man outside her apartment.
  • An assault was reported on North Water Street and West 13th Avenue.
  • A wallet was reported stolen on East Berry Road.
  • A non-injury collision involving a pickup and a Chevy Tahoe was reported on North Pearl Street.
  • A landscaping truck with an unsecured load reportedly was losing items in the roadway on Bullfrog Road and state Route 903.
  • A hit and run was reported on Canyon Road.
  • Someone reportedly kicked in the bathroom door at Runje Park in Roslyn.
  • A woman, possibly asleep,was laying in a Mercedes SUV parked at the South Cle Elum Post Office for the past hour. The vehicle was parked in the handicapped spot but did not have a handicap permit.
  • A hit and run was reported on East Mountain View Avenue.
  • A person reportedly was bitten by a dog this past weekend on North Alder Street.
  • A hit and run was reported on West First Street in Cle Elum.
  • A non-injury collision involving a F250 pickup and a Toyota Camry was reported on West 11th Avenue and North Main Street.
  • A Nissan sedan reportedly was off the roadway on Forest Service Road 5480, resting on a tree. No one was around and the trunk was open.
  • A man reportedly came to a neighbor’s residence on East Third Street in Cle Elum and displayed a .22 semi-automatic.
  • A non-injury collision involving a Mazda and Chevy van was reported in a parking lot on West First Street in Cle Elum.
  • A service dog was reported stolen on East Patrick Avenue.
  • A bat reportedly was stuck in a sun screen on the side of a house on Rainier Drive.
  • Pry marks were reported on the back door and a garage on Vuecrest Road.
  • Approximately seven cows were in the roadway on Cove Road and South Thorp Highway.
  • There was a report that subjects, possibly from theater, were trespassing on property on East Second Avenue, spray painting objects and making paper mache items.
  • A subject reportedly slammed a door in the reporting party’s husband’s face and hurt his nose on Sparks Road in Easton.
  • An injured owl, possibly with a broken wing, was reported on East Third Street alley.
  • A tree reportedly was across the roadway, blocking both lanes on Nelson Siding Road.

Fire | Kittcom received the following calls on Aug. 17-18 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

  • No fire calls were reported in this time period.

Arrests | The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Aug. 17-18 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):

  • A 30-year-old Yakima man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for failure to comply for fourth-degree assault/domestic violence. Bail $50,000.
  • A 21-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for failure to appear for hit and run unattended. Bail $500.
  • A 72-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Bail $1,000.

