Kittcom received the following calls on Aug. 17-18 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
n A sandy-colored dog reportedly was wandering in the roadway on Lower Peoh Point Road.
n The reporting party went to check her mail and reportedly found a yellow scarf and a gray washcloth with blood on them on Tjossem Road
n A non-injury collision was reported on West First Street and North Stafford Avenue in Cle Elum.
n A dead deer was reported near the rive off Hundley Road near Cle Elum. The reporting party said the deer was foaming at the mouth.
n A purse reportedly was stolen out of a 2021 Prius at Irene Rinehart Riverfront Park.
n A deer reportedly was running in and out of traffic on West Mountain View Road.
n A donkey who seems extremely thin and had no food was reported on Emerson Road.
n Someone reportedly struck a power pole and then left the scene on Nelson Siding Road.
n A theft was reported on East Mountain View Avenue.
n A building reportedly was tagged with graffiti on North Walnut Street.
n A snow barrier and wood reportedly were stolen on Kearny Drive at Snoqualmie Pass.
n There was a third party report of a massive amount of flies in windows, unknown cause, on North Rainier Street.
n Someone reportedly could be heard shooting on L.T. Murray land off Elk Heights Road.
n A driver reportedly pulled over to rest and stretch at a park in Cle Elum. The driver then had a man and woman come up to him and hold him at gun point and take his wallet containing $200.
n A loud boom reportedly could be heard and smoke seen coming from the Iron Horse Brewery warehouse.
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Aug. 17-18 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
No arrests were reported during this time period.