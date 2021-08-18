Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Police

Kittcom received the following calls on Aug. 17-18 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

n A sandy-colored dog reportedly was wandering in the roadway on Lower Peoh Point Road.

n The reporting party went to check her mail and reportedly found a yellow scarf and a gray washcloth with blood on them on Tjossem Road

n A non-injury collision was reported on West First Street and North Stafford Avenue in Cle Elum.

n A dead deer was reported near the rive off Hundley Road near Cle Elum. The reporting party said the deer was foaming at the mouth.

n A purse reportedly was stolen out of a 2021 Prius at Irene Rinehart Riverfront Park.

n A deer reportedly was running in and out of traffic on West Mountain View Road.

n A donkey who seems extremely thin and had no food was reported on Emerson Road.

n Someone reportedly struck a power pole and then left the scene on Nelson Siding Road.

n A theft was reported on East Mountain View Avenue.

n A building reportedly was tagged with graffiti on North Walnut Street.

n A snow barrier and wood reportedly were stolen on Kearny Drive at Snoqualmie Pass.

n There was a third party report of a massive amount of flies in windows, unknown cause, on North Rainier Street.

n Someone reportedly could be heard shooting on L.T. Murray land off Elk Heights Road.

n A driver reportedly pulled over to rest and stretch at a park in Cle Elum. The driver then had a man and woman come up to him and hold him at gun point and take his wallet containing $200.

Fire

Kittcom received the following calls on Aug. 17-18 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

n A loud boom reportedly could be heard and smoke seen coming from the Iron Horse Brewery warehouse.

Arrests

The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Aug. 17-18 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):

No arrests were reported during this time period.

Tags

Recommended for you

Comments

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.