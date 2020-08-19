Police | Kittcom received the following calls on Aug. 18-19 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
- A cow was reported in the roadway on Smithson Road and state Route 97.
- A Smith and Wesson hand gun was reported lost on the Yakima River.
- An aggressive German shepherd reportedly chased a man while he was riding his bike on Anderson Road and Umptanum Road.
- A man found a old rifle that had been cut down and was rusted behind a panel in his bathroom on Rodeo Road in Cle Elum.
- Mail was reported stolen on West Third Avenue.
- A vehicle was reported stolen on Red Fir Lane in Easton.
- Wheels and pedals were reported stolen off of a bicycle on East Helena Avenue.
- A man reportedly was acting strange, screaming, yelling and dancing around on North Pierce Street in Kittitas.
- A silver Chevy three-quarter ton truck was reported stolen on East Mountain View Avenue.
- A two-vehicle, non-injury collision was reported on North Pearl Street.
- A dog reportedly was locked in a Chevy Suburban on North Dolarway Road. The windows were partially rolled down. The dog was barking and in distress.
- A woman and three men reportedly had been in a Ford Explorer parked in a parking lot on North Walnut Street for about five minutes. One of the men appeared to be holding a steak knife.
- Several baby quail reportedly were trapped in an eave on East Jackson Avenue. The reporting party was told someone from the city crew needed to assist in the rescue.
- A dog reportedly was locked inside a vehicle parked in front of a restaurant on West First Street in Cle Elum.
- A laptop was reported stolen from a residence on North Brook Lane.
- A man reported he had been maced by a woman on South Main Street.
- A woman reported there was an ongoing problem with her cat, van and residence being shot at with a BB gun on Ronald Ridge Road in Ronald.
- A brown calf was reported along side the roadway on West University Way.
- There was a report that a man was talking to himself, carrying a handgun and pointing it outward on North Teanaway Avenue in Cle Elum.
- Seat covers were reported stolen from an auto parts store on South Main Street.
- There was a report that subjects at a laundromat on North Pennsylvania Avenue in Cle Elum were not wearing face masks.
Fire | Kittcom received the following calls on Aug. 18-19 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
- There was a report of smoke from a roof of a building on West Fourth Avenue.
- An outside fire was reported on Salmon la Sac Road.
- A fire was reported in a field off of Denmark Road.
- An attended campfire was reported on Dry Creek Campground.
Arrests | The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Aug. 18-19 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
- A 53-year-old Cle Elum woman was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for five counts failure to appear for first-degree animal cruelty and 10 counts failure to appear for second-degree animal cruelty. Bail $1,000.