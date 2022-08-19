Subscribe
Police
Kittcom received the following calls on Aug. 18-19 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
• There was a report of a porcupine in the road that needed to be removed on Hanson Road.
• A small dog reportedly appeared to have been struck and injured by a vehicle on Elliott Street.
• Tire debris reportedly was blocking a lane on Interstate 90, exit 78.
• An unknown subject reportedly was walking around with a flashlight looking into vehicles at McElroy Road.
• A large truck reportedly hit mailboxes on North McIntosh Road and East Idaho Avenue and then left the scene.
• A vehicle reportedly struck and damaged a fence on Brickmill Road.
• A woman in a tank top and black pants reportedly was walking in and out of the roadway on Reecer Creek Road and Smithson Road.
• A theft was reported on South Water Street.
• A non-injury collision was reported on North Pearl Street and East Sixth Avenue.
• A non-injury collision was reported on North Main Street and West Second Avenue.
Fire
• No fire calls were reported during this time period.
Arrests
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Aug. 18-19 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
• An 83-year-old Ellensburg woman was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for fourth-degree assault/domestic violence. No bail.
• A 23-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. No bail.
