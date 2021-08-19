Police | Kittcom received the following calls on Aug. 18-19 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
- Two men reportedly were in a laundry center working on a bicycle on West Washington Avenue. They did not appear to be doing laundry.
- A man reportedly was siphoning gasoline from an employee’s vehicle on West First Street.
- A water main break was reported on West University Way and Water Street.
- Money reportedly was stolen from a closet where it was kept on North Pearl Street.
- Three dogs reportedly were loose on the bike track at Rotary Park.
- A Rottweiler reportedly was sitting in the shade under a tree with no one around it on South Opportunity Street.
- Kitchen items and phone chargers reportedly were stolen from a vacation rental on West Lakedale Drive in Ronald.
- A man reportedly was stapling poster-sized signs on top of city signs on East 14th Avenue and North Alder Street.
- Five teens reportedly were in the reporting party’s hedge on Broadway Avenue in South Cle Elum. The reporting party believed they were having intercourse in the hedge.
- A hit and run was reported on East First Street in Cle Elum.
- A man in his late 20s reportedly yelled obscenities at the reporting party as he walked by on North Wildcat Way and East University Way.
- Mail theft was reported on East Manitoba Avenue.
- An air quality sensor reportedly was stolen on North Alder Street.
- A man at Irene Rinehart Riverfront Park with three adults and three or four juveniles reportedly was carrying a gun in his waistband and flashed the weapon at one of the reporting party’s friends and other people.
- A vehicle prowl was reported on Canyon Road and Thrall Road.
- A heifer reportedly was on the reporting party’s property on Westside Road.
Fire | Kittcom received the following calls on Aug. 18-19 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
- No fire calls were reported during this time period.
| The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Aug. 18-19 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
- A 32-year-old Traverse, Michigan man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for violation of a no-contact order/domestic violence. No bail.