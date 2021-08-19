Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Police | Kittcom received the following calls on Aug. 18-19 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

  • Two men reportedly were in a laundry center working on a bicycle on West Washington Avenue. They did not appear to be doing laundry.
  • A man reportedly was siphoning gasoline from an employee’s vehicle on West First Street.
  • A water main break was reported on West University Way and Water Street.
  • Money reportedly was stolen from a closet where it was kept on North Pearl Street.
  • Three dogs reportedly were loose on the bike track at Rotary Park.
  • A Rottweiler reportedly was sitting in the shade under a tree with no one around it on South Opportunity Street.
  • Kitchen items and phone chargers reportedly were stolen from a vacation rental on West Lakedale Drive in Ronald.
  • A man reportedly was stapling poster-sized signs on top of city signs on East 14th Avenue and North Alder Street.
  • Five teens reportedly were in the reporting party’s hedge on Broadway Avenue in South Cle Elum. The reporting party believed they were having intercourse in the hedge.
  • A hit and run was reported on East First Street in Cle Elum.
  • A man in his late 20s reportedly yelled obscenities at the reporting party as he walked by on North Wildcat Way and East University Way.
  • Mail theft was reported on East Manitoba Avenue.
  • An air quality sensor reportedly was stolen on North Alder Street.
  • A man at Irene Rinehart Riverfront Park with three adults and three or four juveniles reportedly was carrying a gun in his waistband and flashed the weapon at one of the reporting party’s friends and other people.
  • A vehicle prowl was reported on Canyon Road and Thrall Road.
  • A heifer reportedly was on the reporting party’s property on Westside Road.

Fire | Kittcom received the following calls on Aug. 18-19 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

  • No fire calls were reported during this time period.

Arrests

| The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Aug. 18-19 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):

  • A 32-year-old Traverse, Michigan man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for violation of a no-contact order/domestic violence. No bail.

Tags

Recommended for you

Comments

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.