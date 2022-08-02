Police
Kittcom received the following calls on Aug. 1-2 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
• The reporting party located what appeared to be a BB shot through her front window on East Capitol Avenue.
• The reporting party witnessed a man in a gold Subaru dump a headboard and footboard to a bed frame at North Chestnut Street and East Acacia Lane. Dumping at this location has been an ongoing problem.
• Keys and a wallet were reported stolen on North King Street in Kittitas.
• A loose cow was reported on the side of the roadway on Smithson Road and state Route 97.
• The reporting party arrived home for lunch and saw an unknown subject attempting to take items off her property on Robbins Road. The subject was bitten severely on the leg by the reporting party’s dog and fled on his bicycle.
• A non-injury collision involving a 1992 Ford F150 and a 2007 Cadillac Escalade was reported on Gladmar Road.
• Graffiti was reported on a building on North Main Street.
• A dog reportedly had been left in a silver Trailblazer in a parking lot on South Water Street.
• Two couples with two juveniles reportedly were caught in the rocks near the dam in kayaks at the Roza boat launch. The adults and children cannot swim.
• A silver Volkswagen Jetta was reported stolen on South Chestnut Street.
• A two-vehicle, non-injury collision was reported on South Main Street and West Manitoba Avenue.
• A tree reportedly fell, struck a house and was laying across the roof and the sidewalk on North Sprague Street.
• The reporting party returned after being gone for about a month and found that someone had broken into their residence on East Helena Avenue.
• The back door to the residence was cracked open and the dog was hiding in the bathroom when the reporting party got home on East Helena Avenue. The reporting party looked around and did not find anyone in the residence.
• A bear reportedly was dragging trash bags and trash cans into the roadway on South First Street in Roslyn. The bear ran into the tree line.
Fire
Kittcom received the following calls on Aug. 1-2 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
• A fire reportedly was spreading quickly on Vantage Highway, milepost 18.
• A fire was reported between the campsite and the road at the Kachess Lake Campground. The fire was extinguished but it still felt warm.
Arrests
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Aug. 1-2 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
• A 19-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for failure to appear/third-degree driving with a suspended license and failure to appear/third-degree malicious mischief. Bail $600.