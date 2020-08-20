Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Police

Kittcom received the following calls on Aug. 19-20 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

n Package theft was reported on Broadway Street in Cle Elum.

n A German Shepherd reportedly was running around with a deceased chicken in its mouth on Broadway Avenue in South Cle Elum.

n A female shoplifter reportedly was in custody on East Mountain Avenue.

n A neighbor reportedly vaguely threatened a caller over the phone that “something might happen.”

n A deer reportedly was struck on Hundley off of Exit 78 on Interstate 90.

n A man unable to walk reportedly was drinking from a bottle of vodka on South Pearl Street in Ellensburg.

n A older man reportedly passed out in a blue Ford van in front of a caller’s house.

n A checkbook and wallet reportedly were taken from a truck sometime yesterday afternoon.

n Someone reportedly spit in a woman’s face at the dog park.

n Someone reportedly dropped two to three bags of garbage on Hansen Road.

n A woman reportedly stole two liters of soda on South Canyon Road.

n A chihuahua problem was reported on Tamarack Drive.

n An estranged wife reportedly was refusing to bring children back from Colorado.’

n A male hiker reportedly fell and hurt his ankle on Robin Lakes Trail.

n A caller reportedly had questions about a complaint filed about lack of social distancing from over the weekend.

n A dog was locked inside a white Ford or Toyota truck on North Pennsylvania Avenue.

Fire

Kittcom received the following calls on Aug. 19-20 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

n There was a report of smoke coming from a blue trailer in Cle Elum.

n The Yakima Training Center fire reportedly requested mutual aid for a brush truck or engine for brush fire.

Arrests

The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Aug. 19-20 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):

n A 36-year-old Cle Elum Man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for second-degree assault. Bail $5,000.

Tags

Comments

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.