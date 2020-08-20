Kittcom received the following calls on Aug. 19-20 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
n Package theft was reported on Broadway Street in Cle Elum.
n A German Shepherd reportedly was running around with a deceased chicken in its mouth on Broadway Avenue in South Cle Elum.
n A female shoplifter reportedly was in custody on East Mountain Avenue.
n A neighbor reportedly vaguely threatened a caller over the phone that “something might happen.”
n A deer reportedly was struck on Hundley off of Exit 78 on Interstate 90.
n A man unable to walk reportedly was drinking from a bottle of vodka on South Pearl Street in Ellensburg.
n A older man reportedly passed out in a blue Ford van in front of a caller’s house.
n A checkbook and wallet reportedly were taken from a truck sometime yesterday afternoon.
n Someone reportedly spit in a woman’s face at the dog park.
n Someone reportedly dropped two to three bags of garbage on Hansen Road.
n A woman reportedly stole two liters of soda on South Canyon Road.
n A chihuahua problem was reported on Tamarack Drive.
n An estranged wife reportedly was refusing to bring children back from Colorado.’
n A male hiker reportedly fell and hurt his ankle on Robin Lakes Trail.
n A caller reportedly had questions about a complaint filed about lack of social distancing from over the weekend.
n A dog was locked inside a white Ford or Toyota truck on North Pennsylvania Avenue.
n There was a report of smoke coming from a blue trailer in Cle Elum.
n The Yakima Training Center fire reportedly requested mutual aid for a brush truck or engine for brush fire.
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Aug. 19-20 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
n A 36-year-old Cle Elum Man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for second-degree assault. Bail $5,000.