Kittcom received the following calls on Aug. 19-20 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
While getting gasoline at a location on West University Way, the reporting party witnessed a man running away from the business. The door was smashed.
A man reportedly broke the window at gas station/convenience story on South Canyon Road with a brick. The reporting party was locked inside the office.
A heavyset 6’-4” man in a gray T-shirt and black shorts reportedly was with four loose dogs on the soccer field at Rotary Park.
A shirtless man reportedly was throwing rocks at vehicles and running into the roadway on North Water Street and West 15th Avenue.
A building on Carek Road in Cle Elum reportedly was broken into and a generator stolen.
A two-vehicle collision was reported at South Canyon Road and Interstate 90.
Two large dogs reportedly had been locked into a Nissan Pathfinder with its windows up for at least 15 minutes on South Water Street.
Three horses reportedly had been staked in a pasture without access to water for the past two days on state Route 87 and Old Highway 10. The horses appeared to be in good condition.
The reporting party returned from their appointment to find their Ford Focus with back bumper damage on South Chestnut Street.
The reporting party said petrified wood was taken from her apartment and found at another apartment on South Chestnut Street.
The reporting party said someone was trying to break into their business and home on East First Street in Cle Elum.
A man reportedly was attempting to start fires on Roza View Drive.
A fire was reported in the median on Interstate 90, milepost 134.5.
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Aug. 19-20 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
A 36-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for carrying/exhibiting/drawing a dangerous weapon. Bail $1,000.