Kittcom received the following calls on Aug. 20-21 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
An overturned kayak and an inflatable raft reportedly were caught up in a log jam at the confluence of the Yakima and Cle Elum rivers.
A disability placard was reported stolen from a vehicle on South Pearl Street.
High-caliber shooting reportedly was heard on state Route 970.
A vehicle reportedly hit a parked vehicle on East Third Avenue and then left the scene.
A retired Central Washington University faculty member reportedly has CWU property and won’t return it.
Two juveniles reportedly walked out of a store on Ruby Street with food and drinks.
A subject reportedly yelled at BLM protesters on West Fifth Avenue and North Main Street.
A vehicle was reported in a ditch off of Kittitas Highway and Fairview Road.
A woman reportedly was screaming at the top of her lungs, using profanities and seeming distressed on West Fifth Avenue and North Main Street.
Two dogs were reported loose on No. 81 Road and Patrick Avenue.
A black cow was reported in the roadway on Hungry Junction Road and Tipton Road.
A juvenile reportedly was shooting a BB gun at a stump on Dry Creek Road.
There was a report of loud music and people being loud on a balcony on East Helena Avenue.
A dead deer reportedly was partially blocking a lane of Rader Road.
A non-injury collision involving a Ford Explorer and a Jeep Patriot was reported on Wenas Street.
A blue heeler reportedly was running in and out of the roadway on Gladmar Road.
A window of a RAV4 was broken and a suitcase stolen on West Davis Street in Cle Elum.
There was a report that someone threw rocks and hit a vehicle on Dry Creek Road.
A smoke investigation was reported on state Route 97.
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Aug. Aug. 20-21 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
A 25-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for two counts of third-degree driving with a suspended license, fourth-degree assault/domestic violence, harassment and violation of a protection order. Bail $30,000.