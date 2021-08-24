Kittcom received the following calls on Aug. 23-24 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
n A two-vehicle, non-injury collision was reported on South Canyon Road.
n Three black cows reportedly were in the roadway on Kittitas Highway and No. 6 Road.
n A theft was reported on West Third Avenue and North Main Street.
n There was a report that a neighborhood’s mailboxes had been broken into. The doors to mailboxes were all open, there was no mail inside and one piece of mail was on the ground.
n A non-blocking, non-injury collision was reported at a fuel station on state Route 97.
n Subjects reportedly were at a school board meeting, refusing to mask and acting aggressive with school board members on state Route 903 in Cle Elum.
n A theft was reported on West First Street in Cle Elum.
n A dog reportedly chased and tried to attack the reporting party while she was walking on the sidewalk on Denny Avenue in Cle Elum
n Medicines reportedly were stolen from a residence on Willow Street.
n Graffiti was reported on a rock outside a school on West 15th Avenue.
n The reporting party said a vehicle that looked like a patrol vehicle, but wasn’t, flashed its lights at her while she was walking on East 18th Avenue.
n A man reportedly was yelling and screaming about human trafficking on Washington Avenue.
n A vehicle reportedly struck a fire hydrant and then drove off on East 14th Avenue and North B Street.
n A TV, game consoles and video games reportedly were stolen on state Route 97. Access was gained through the bathroom window. There was a large hand print on the bathroom window.
n Several mailboxes reportedly were open and there was mail on the ground on West Illinois Avenue and North Iowa Street.
n A two-vehicle, non-injury collision was reported on East University Way.
n A Dodge Ram pickup reportedly was on fire on Interstate 90, milepost 104.
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Aug. 23-24 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
n A 60-year-old Ellensburg woman was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for fourth-degree assault/domestic violence. No bail.