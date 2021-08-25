Support Local Journalism


Police

Kittcom received the following calls on Aug. 24-25 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

n A small cat with a collar but no tags reportedly had been trying to enter a store on North Ruby Street and jumping into peoples cars for the past few days.

n Electronics, medication and money reportedly were stolen from a vehicle parked on Anderson Street.

n A king-sized mattress reportedly was left in a field off of East Umptanum Road and South Chestnut Street.

n A golden retriever/Lab mix reportedly was taken from outside of a residence on First Street. The reporting party located the dog in Spokane based on its GPS collar.

n A vehicle prowl was reported on East Fourth Avenue.

n A wallet reportedly was stolen from a Toyota Corolla parked on East Fourth Avenue and other items were left in the street. The vehicle was unlocked.

n There was a report that the window of a GMC Denali parked at Irene Rinehart Riverfront Park was broken and a wallet and purse stolen from the vehicle.

n A vehicle prowl was reported hear the Frisby golf parking at Irene Rinehart Riverfront Park.

n The reporting party thought she heard a door or window at her Reecer Creek Road residence open last night and this morning she observed her fireplace ax that she keeps by the back door on the floor.

n Juveniles reportedly were throwing balls and other items at vehicles as they drove by on South Maple Street and East Capitol Avenue.

n A transient male reportedly was peeling the bark off a tree and carving into it at the roundabout at the west Interstate 90 interchange.

n A cat’s flea medication and a TV reportedly were stolen from a residence on Bull Elk Road near Cle Elum.

n The reporting party said he was shot at out the window of a Mitsubishi on Interstate 82, milepost 5.

n A moving truck reportedly struck an electrical pole and then left the scene on Dolarway Road.

n A large cow reportedly was in a yard on Westside Road.

n Six to eight males reportedly were spray painting the building where the tables are at Kiwanis Park.

n A non-injury, two-vehicle collision was reported on East Sparks Road in Easton.

n A cat reportedly had been locked inside a vacant residence for the past week on Canyon Road.

n Two vehicle prowls were reported at Lake Easton State Park.

n An attempted vehicle prowl was reported on North Dennis Street.

n A German shepherd reportedly was running at large on North Walnut Street.

n Gang-related graffiti was reported on North Walnut Street.

Fire

Kittcom received the following calls on Aug. 24-25 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

n A smoke investigation was reported on Red Bridge Road.

n An attended fire was reported in a backyard on Cottage Avenue and East Third Street in Cle Elum.

Arrests

The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Aug. 24-25 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):

No arrests were reported during this time period.

