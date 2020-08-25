Support Local Journalism


Police

Kittcom received the following calls on Aug. 24-25 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

n A collision, possibly involving two vehicles, was reported on Teanaway Road.

n A German shepherd/Lab mix reportedly attacked chickens on Dunnagan Road in South Cle Elum.

n Someone reportedly took down a deer crossing sign and threw it into a pond on Riverbottom Road.

n A person reportedly found scalps and ear tags taken from cows in Kittitas County. The reporting party believe they might be related to “cattle wrestling,” where cows are stolen and killed.

n An assault was reported on Anderson Street.

n There was a report that something struck and damaged a barn on Washington Avenue in Roslyn.

n A hit and run was reported on North Dolarway. The side mirror of a vehicle was damaged.

n A bicycle was reported stolen on East Patrick Avenue.

n A dog reportedly was locked in a Mercedes on West First Street in Cle Elum.

n A motorcycle collision was reported on Bullfrog Road and Suncadia Trail.

n A woman with three dogs reportedly was asleep in the lobby of a business on First Street in Cle Elum. The woman was also open carrying. The reporting party said the business was closing soon and was unsure what to do with her.

n A man reportedly was shooting at an area closed for shooting due to dry conditions off of Durr Road.

n A retro mind green Huffy bicycle with basket reportedly was stolen on 15th Avenue.

n Two juvenile subjects with guns were reported on West 15th Avenue.

Fire

n A smoke investigation was reported on Forest Service Road 4818.

n Campfires were reported near the Kachess boat launch.

Arrests

The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Aug. 24-25 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):

n A 56-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for fourth-degree assault/domestic violence. No bail.

