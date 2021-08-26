Police | Kittcom received the following calls on Aug. 25-26 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
- A custom motorcycle was reported stolen on Airport Road.
- Seven cattle reportedly were on the roadway on Lower Green Canyon Road.
- The reporting party had security footage of someone going through her mail on Ellington Street.
- A transient man reportedly was walking “angrily” in circles creeping people out on West Second Street and Pine Street in Cle Elum.
- Graffiti was reported on the sidewalk on Cora Street.
- A portion of a fence reportedly was kicked in on West Annie Place.
- Four cattle reportedly were loose on Caribou Road and Vantage Highway.
- A utility trailer was reported stolen on North Delphine Street.
- An assault was reported on East Patrick Avenue.
- A non-injury collision was reported on East Third Avenue.
- The reporting party’s identification was stolen on North Brook Court.
- A non-injury, rollover collision was reported on Huntzinger Road.
- A male customer asked for a beer at a business on South Canyon Road and pulled out marijuana. The joint was left on the table while the customer went outside to smoke more marijuana.
- A non-injury collision was reported on South Main Street and West Capitol Avenue.
- An assault was reported on Mountain River Trail.
- Two male juveniles, ages 12 to 13, both wearing shorts, reportedly were running in and out of traffic on Vantage Highway.
- A woman reportedly was kicking at a door on Cleveland Avenue in South Cle Elum.
- A subject on a mini-bike with no lights reportedly was driving at about 60 mph on East Third Street and North Peoh Avenue in Cle Elum.
Fire | Kittcom received the following calls on Aug. 25-26 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
- A smoke investigation was reported on North Middlecrest Drive.
Arrests | The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Aug. 25-26 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
- A 37-year-old Ellensburg woman was arrested by State Patrol troopers for driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. No bail.