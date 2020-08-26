Police and fire calls for Aug. 25-26 were not submitted to the Daily Record.
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Aug. 25-26 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
A 20-year-old Auburn woman was arrested by Washington State Patrol troopers for driving under the influence. Bail $1,000.
A 42-year-old Soaplake woman was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for third-degree assault. Bail $5,000.
A 27-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for residential burglary, third-degree theft and possession of a controlled substance. Bail $10,000.
A 24-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff deputies for first-degree arson and criminal trespass. No bail.
A 35-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for fourth-degree assault domestic violence, obstruction of law enforcement and third-degree driving with a suspended license.