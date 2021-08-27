Support Local Journalism


Police

Kittcom received the following calls on Aug. 26-27 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

The reporting party has video of a subject who attempted to open a building door and trailer door on North Peoh Avenue.

The reporting party has no-contact orders with two ex-girlfriends, but thinks police are tracking him via Facebook and sending his ex-girlfriends to his location to get him into trouble on East 19th Avenue.

A brown dog chased the reporting party’s cat down an alley off of Washington Street in Cle Elum. This is an ongoing problem.

A Pomeranian dog reportedly was in and out of the roadway on East Capitol Avenue and South Sprague Street.

A 20-foot container reportedly was broken into an a $3,000 jumping jack dirt compactor stolen on Swiftwater and Russ Street in Cle Elum.

A stranded dog reportedly was in the middle of the Yakima River off state Route 821, milepost 21.

A Jeep reportedly rear-ended a flagging car and then left the scene on Vantage Highway, milepost 23.

A small terrier with white paws reportedly was running loose on East Third Avenue.

There was a report that a card was skimmed at a location on West University Way.

A motorhome reportedly struck a vehicle on South Water Street.

A dog reportedly was left in a truck with the windows rolled up on West Pennsylvania Avenue.

A stop sign reportedly was missing at West 15th Avenue and North Cora Street.

A robbery was reported on South Canyon Road.

Four customers reportedly were refusing to leave and punching property on the sidewalk on Pearl Street.

A man reportedly stole items from a store on West First Street in Cle Elum.

Two men reportedly were walking in the roadway on Main Street.

Fire

Kittcom received the following calls on Aug. 26-27 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

Campers reportedly had a wood-burning fire off Forest Service Road 5400-420.

Arrests

The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Aug. 21-23 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):

A 44-year-old Everett man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for first-degree possession of stolen property and making a false or misleading statement to a public official. No bail.

A 40-year-old Cle Elum man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for five counts of possession/delivery violation uniform controlled substances act and two counts CFEIT Schedule V. No bail.]

A 25-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by State Patrol officers for driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. No bail.

