Aug. 27 blotter: Dog chases cat Aug 27, 2021 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save PoliceKittcom received the following calls on Aug. 26-27 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):The reporting party has video of a subject who attempted to open a building door and trailer door on North Peoh Avenue. The reporting party has no-contact orders with two ex-girlfriends, but thinks police are tracking him via Facebook and sending his ex-girlfriends to his location to get him into trouble on East 19th Avenue.A brown dog chased the reporting party’s cat down an alley off of Washington Street in Cle Elum. This is an ongoing problem.A Pomeranian dog reportedly was in and out of the roadway on East Capitol Avenue and South Sprague Street.A 20-foot container reportedly was broken into an a $3,000 jumping jack dirt compactor stolen on Swiftwater and Russ Street in Cle Elum.A stranded dog reportedly was in the middle of the Yakima River off state Route 821, milepost 21.A Jeep reportedly rear-ended a flagging car and then left the scene on Vantage Highway, milepost 23.A small terrier with white paws reportedly was running loose on East Third Avenue.There was a report that a card was skimmed at a location on West University Way.A motorhome reportedly struck a vehicle on South Water Street.A dog reportedly was left in a truck with the windows rolled up on West Pennsylvania Avenue. A stop sign reportedly was missing at West 15th Avenue and North Cora Street.A robbery was reported on South Canyon Road.Four customers reportedly were refusing to leave and punching property on the sidewalk on Pearl Street.A man reportedly stole items from a store on West First Street in Cle Elum.Two men reportedly were walking in the roadway on Main Street.FireKittcom received the following calls on Aug. 26-27 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):Campers reportedly had a wood-burning fire off Forest Service Road 5400-420.ArrestsThe following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Aug. 21-23 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):A 44-year-old Everett man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for first-degree possession of stolen property and making a false or misleading statement to a public official. No bail.A 40-year-old Cle Elum man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for five counts of possession/delivery violation uniform controlled substances act and two counts CFEIT Schedule V. No bail.]A 25-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by State Patrol officers for driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. No bail. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Bail Officer Kittcom Motor Vehicle Highway Criminal Law Transports Patrol Controlled Substance Police Violation Recommended for you Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesKittitas Valley Healthcare struggles with dangerously low staffing levelsKittitas School District will not police the mask mandateBuck family carries on tradition helping to set up the Ellensburg Rodeo Indian VillageKittitas County registers 39th death from COVID-19Aaron Nelson settles in as new Kittitas Chief of PoliceLabor Day Kickoff: Parade and pancake breakfast get people in spirit for fair and rodeoAug. 24 blotter: Aggressive people at school board meetingDream Flights’ Operation September Freedom honors local WWII veteran with an open-cockpit airplane flightAug. 23 blotter: Injured bear on Coal Mine TrailNew mandate requires state residents to wear a mask indoors Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter