Kittcom received the following calls on Aug. 26-27 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
n A large Genie Lift reportedly had been left in a parking lot on West 12th Avenue.
n A small juvenile male reportedly was standing on the corner of South Pine Street and East Capitol Avenue with no clothes on. A man in a pickup stopped and asked him where he lived and then walked the juvenile to his house.
n A male subject in a green Seahawks hoodie and black Adidas sweats walked out of a store on North Ruby Street without paying for $25 worth of food and drink.
n A lifted truck and several other trucks reportedly were doing burnouts on East Fifth Avenue.
n Six or seven bicyclists reportedly were riding on state Route 903 between Ronald and Roslyn with no reflectors or lights. One cyclist swerved into the road and was almost struck.
n A bicycle was reported stolen on North Chestnut Street.
n A theft was reported on Stampede Pass Road.
n A gate controller was reported stolen on White Fir Road in Ronald.
n A male on a bicycle reportedly was standing on the corner of Juniper Lane and Driftwood Drive talking on his phone. When asked what he was doing there, the man became belligerent. The reporting party also observed two males with a rope walking in the area.
n Graffiti was reported on the window on a business on North Pearl Street.
n A metal gate was reported in the roadway on Wilson Creek Road and Cascadia.
n Car keys were reported stolen on Kachess Lake Road.
n A homeowner reportedly could see subjects on video stealing items from inside a residence on Railroad Street in Easton.
n Graffiti was reported on a fence on Mount Adams Court.
Kittcom received the following calls on Aug. 26-27 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
n Someone reportedly was burning debris in a wheel barrow on West Fourth Street.
n An outside fire was reported on Interstate 90, mile post 61.
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Aug. 26-27 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
n A 34-year-old Yakima man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for two counts of failure to appear for third-degree driving with a suspended license and violating a no contact order/domestic violence. Bail $6,100.
n A 27-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for three counts of failure to appear for possession of controlled substances and failure to appear for felony bail jumping. Bail $10,000.