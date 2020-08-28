Support Local Journalism


Police

Kittcom received the following calls on Aug. 27-28 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

A man reportedly slept in the Indian Village at the Kittitas County Event Center.

Twelve lambs reportedly were killed on Falcon Ridge Road. The reporting party was concerned it was a stray dog or some other unknown animal.

Two men reportedly were walking down the middle of the roadway on Main Street carrying Black Lives Matter signs.

A service truck reportedly struck a deer on Wilson Creek Road.

A non-injury collision involving a Subaru Impreza and a Honda Civic was reported on East University Way.

There was a report of an ongoing problem with people camping behind a business on South Railroad Avenue, on the business’ property.

A circuit breaker an switch panel reportedly were stolen on South Canyon Road.

Several items reportedly were stolen from a garage on Reecer Creek Road.

A person on a road let their cat out of the vehicle on South Canyon Road and now the cat is lost. The reporting party knew roughly was the cat was.

A vehicle reportedly drove over a pothole on Forest Service Road 4930 and now has a flat tire.

A Central Washington University trucked parked on North Chestnut Street reportedly was tagged with graffiti.

An LED light bar reportedly was stolen off a truck on West First Street in Cle Elum.

A man reportedly had been lying on the lawn since noon on North Columbia Avenue, using clothing and a backpack as a pillow. It was unknown if he was conscious.

A person reportedly was out of gas on North Pearl Street and was wondering if Ellensburg had a dinosaur gas station.

A dog reportedly going back and forth between two stores on South Water Street.

Fire

Kittcom received the following calls on Aug. 27-28 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

A semi carrying apples reportedly was on fire on Interstate 90, mile post 133.

Arrests

The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Aug. Aug. 27-28 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):

There were no reported arrests during this time period.

