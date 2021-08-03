Police | Kittcom received the following calls on Aug. 2-3 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
- The reporting party said a business is setting off a high-pitched frequency that will cause brain damage and hearing loss on Anderson Road.
- A vehicle reportedly was in a ditch off of Elk Springs Road.
- Items reportedly were stolen from the community garden on East First Avenue and North Pine Street.
- A hit and run was reported on the Columbia River at Vantage.
- An unknown subject attempted to kick in a door on North Railroad Avenue.
- A loose dog, that appeared to be aggressive, was reported on North Yellowstone Street.
- A hit and run was reported on Thrall Road and Denmark Road.
- The reporting party’s husband said he saw a black bear on the top of Craig’s Hill.
- A woman reportedly was asked to leave a business on North Ruby Street for yelling profanities and then threw items at an employee.
- A branch reportedly was hanging down and blocking parking spaces on North Anderson Street.
- The reporting party said his wife had been drinking and struck him in the face and started yelling for 911 at Wanapum State Park. This caused the reporting party’s dog to run off. The reporting party was concerned for the dog’s well being.
- Two dogs reportedly were left in a Tesla on East Mountain View Avenue.
- A wallet was reported stolen on Cle Elum Street.
- A white van reportedly was parked on Idaho Street in Roslyn. A woman was standing at the white church holding an apple. A man then got out of the van and started to video tape her.
- The reporting party said there were several cows on his property that did not belong to him on Stephanie Road.
- The reporting party said her mother’s wedding ring and her father’s military ring were stolen on East 19th Avenue.
Fire | Kittcom received the following calls on Aug. 2-3 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
- There was a report of smoke smell from a light switch on McDonald Road.
- A fire was reported in the median on Interstate 90, milepost 118.5.
Arrests | The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Aug. 2-3 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
- No arrests were reported during this time period,