Police
Kittcom received the following calls on Aug. 2-3 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
• A postal carrier was charged by a dog while delivering the mail on North Montgomery Avenue in Cle Elum. The carrier sprayed the dog with dog spray before leaving.
• The reporting party believes ballots were stolen from her mail on North Okanogan Street.
• A customer reportedly stole $700 worth of vodka from a store on North Ruby Street and then boarded a bus at the stop in front of the store.
• A Waste Management truck reported pulled down a line on East Seattle Avenue and South Tamarack Street.
• A black Lab reportedly was loose on East Seattle Avenue and South Willow Street.
• Two women reportedly were smoking marijuana from a bong near the bathrooms at Rotary Park and they also had an off-leash dog.
• A line reportedly was hanging from a power pole on Hungry Junction Road.
• A non-injury collision was reported on West Davis Street in Cle Elum.
• Two huskies reportedly were running in the roadway on South Main Street.
• The reporting party was in a verbal dispute with his neighbor on East 19th Avenue when the neighbor threw the reporting party’s bicycle at the reporting party’s residence, damaging the house and the bicycle.
• The stop sign was reported down on East Third Avenue and North Chestnut Street.
• A collision was reported on Huntzinger Road.
Fire
Kittcom received the following calls on Aug. 2-3 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
• No fire calls were reported during this time period.
Arrests
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Aug. 2-3 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
• A 41-year-old Kent man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for failure to appear/second-degree organized retail theft. Bail $10,000.
• A 27-year-old Wapato man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for failure to appear/third-degree driving with a suspended license. Bail $400.
• A 45-year-old Yakima man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for failure to appear/driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Bail $15,000.
• A 45-year-old Everett man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for parole violation/disorderly conduct, third-degree malicious mischief and first-degree criminal trespass. Bail $5,100.
• A 49-year-old Bellingham man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for failure to comply/third-degree driving with a suspended license. Bail $500.
• A 27-year-old Cle Elum woman was arrested by Cle Elum-Roslyn Police officers for fourth-degree assault/domestic violence. No bail.