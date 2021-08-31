Aug. 31 blotter: Cowboy hats stolen Aug 31, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save PoliceKittcom received the following calls on Aug. 30-31 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):n A theft was reported on North Pierce Street in Kittitas. n An assault was reported on East Mountain View Avenue.n A vehicle reportedly struck a deer on East Taneum Road and North Thorp Highway.n The reporting party was bit by a bat on Sage Hills Drive.n The reporting party called to ask if his flag flapping in the wind was a noise ordinance violation. He was told it is not.n Three dogs reportedly were running loose on West Second Avenue and North King Street.n A basket full of items was reported stolen from a store on North Ruby Street.n A non-injury collision was reported on South Canyon Road and Interstate 90.n A trailer was reported stolen from a campsite at Mountain River Trails.n A lit cigarette reportedly was thrown out of a Subaru on state Route 903 heading into Roslyn.n Trees were reported in the roadway on Crossroads Drive and Strande Road.n The reporting party was bit by a neighbor’s dog on East Seventh Avenue.n Three dogs reportedly were loose on North King Street.n Dust from a construction site on Tjossem Road and Moe Road reportedly was causing visibility issues for vehicles.n A large piece of sheet metal reportedly was hanging from a fast-food restaurant sign on South Canyon Road. n Two dogs reportedly were running loose on Bakers Road and Evergreen Valley.n The reporting party reportedly was chased by a husky/pit mix on Water Street. Another dog jumped in and a dog fight occurred.n Milwaukee tools reportedly were stolen from the bed of a pickup on South Pearl Street.n A neighbor’s tree reportedly fell, broke the reporting party’s fence and allowed three horses to get out on Ginny Lane.n A tree reportedly was laying across West Ninth Avenue and North Columbia Street.n A vehicle reportedly hit a pedestrian and then left the scene on East Third Avenue.n Two cowboy hats reportedly were stolen from a store on South Canyon Road.n A Hyundai reportedly struck a dog on East 14th Avenue and North Wildcat Way.FireKittcom received the following calls on Aug. 30-31 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):n A smoke investigation was reported on Canyon Road.n An outside fire was reported on South Canyon Road.n An outside fire was reported on Interstate 90, milepost 136.ArrestsThe following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Aug. 30-31 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):n A 34-year-old Yakima man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for failure to appear/third-degree driving with a suspended license, attempt to elude, third-degree driving with a suspended license and reckless driving. Bail $6,100. 