Kittcom received the following calls on Aug.3-4 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
n A man in his 30s wearing a tank top and shorts reportedly pointed finger guns at the reporting party and said, “you are dead” on North Ruby Street.
n Cows reportedly were in a ditch off of Parke Creek Road.
n An agitated man on a bus reportedly asked the driver if he was ready to die and then told him he would kill him and his family on East Helena Avenue and North Walnut Street. The reporting party said the driver was unable to hear the man.
n A bald, skinny 6-foot tall man in his 20s reportedly attempted to throw a bicycle at the reporting party as he was driving by on North Water Street and West 15th Avenue.
n A dog reportedly was left at Speelyi Beach on Lake Cle Elum.
n Insulin and change reportedly were stolen from a Toyota on Oasis Lane.
n The reporting party said there was a skunk with its head stuck in a trap in his backyard on East Fourth Avenue. The reporting party was unable to reach a pest control company and wanted to know if law enforcement could come and shoot the skunk.
n A dog reportedly was locked inside a Ford Ranger on East Mountain View Avenue.
n Fireworks were reported on North Cle Elum Street.
n A bicycle was reported stolen on South Water Street.
n A subject reportedly took $80 in product without paying on North Ruby Street.
n A fire reportedly was smoldering off Elk Heights Road.
n An outside fire was reported on Via Kachess Road.
n A smoke investigation was reported on Iron Horse Road.
n A lightning strike sparking flames and smoke was reported on Mountain River Trails.
n Heavy smoke was reported off Interstate 90, milepost 77.
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Aug. 3-4 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
n A 31-year-old Bremerton man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for two counts failure to appear/second-degree driving with a suspended license, failure to appear/attempt to elude. Bail $10,400.
n A 35-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for two counts possession/delivery heroin and two counts possession/delivery violation uniform controlled substances act. Bail $20,000.