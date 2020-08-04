Police | Kittcom received the following calls on Aug. 3-4 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
- A bench in front of a business reportedly was thrown into the parking lot and broken, an outside ashtray dumped and broken and lab boxes broken on Vantage Highway.
- A cow reportedly was eating blue rope in a filed off of Look Road and Brick Mill Road.
- A resort off of Lake Easton Road reportedly was broken into. The back door was kicked in and the front window broken.
- A black Lab reportedly was loose on North Alder Street and East Sanders Road.
- Someone reportedly was illegally dumping in a dumpster on South Main Street.
- A disabled motorcycle on state Route 821 reportedly was stolen.
- Several vehicle prowls were reported on Canyon Road.
- A vehicle was backing out of a parking lot and reportedly struck another vehicle on West Davis Street.
- A very large stuffed animal reportedly was blocking the roadway on East Mountain View Avenue. It looked like a human.
- A man reportedly was trying to walk an injured horse down Salmon la Sac Road.
- A black and white cow was reported in the roadway on Vantage Highway and Fairview Road.
- A white Dodge Neon reportedly rolled over and Robbins Road.
- A new white Dodge with flags in the back reportedly was driving at a high rate of speed in front of demonstrators on West Fifth Avenue and North Main Street.
- A dog reportedly was wandering in the area of Speelyi Beach off Lake Cabins Road.
- A deer reportedly was hit and was blocking a lane on Umptanum Road and Brown Road.
Fire | Kittcom received the following calls on Aug. 3-4 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
- A campfire was reported on Lake Easton State Park.
Arrests | The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Aug. 3-4 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
- A 39-year-old Ronald man was arrested by Cle Elum-Roslyn-South Cle Elum Police officers for failure to appear for violation of protection/harassment order, and two counts of failure to appear for possession of controlled substances. Bail $15,000.
- A 22-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for failure to appear for resisting arrest, failure to appear for first-degree criminal trespassing and failure to appear for fourth-degree assault. Bail $10,000.