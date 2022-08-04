Police
Kittcom received the following calls on Aug. 3-4 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
• A Honda CRF 250 dirt bike was reported stolen on North Walnut Street.
• Four horses reportedly were going in and out of the roadway on Upper Peoh Point Road and Lowe Road.
• Five black and white cows, one red cow and one mostly black cow reportedly were in the roadway on Parke Creek Road and Stevens Road.
• An attempted break-in was reported on Railroad Street.
• The reporting party advised that someone loosened the lug nuts on the front tires of their vehicle on East Pennsylvania avenue in Roslyn,
• A hit and run was reported on West Fifth Street in Cle Elum.
• A tree reportedly fell and was blocking the westbound lane on Look Road and East Sanders Road.
• A dead horse was reported on the side of the roadway on state Route 97.
• Thefts were reported from four different campgrounds on Kachess Lake Road.
• The reporting party saw a chicken and a rooster walking down the side of the road on West Dolarway Road and North Enterprise Road.
• A bicycle was reported stolen on West 14th Avenue.
• A pet tortoise reportedly wandered off into the woods on Danko Road near Cle Elum. The reporting party had questions about resources to help find it and was requesting canines.
• A kitten reportedly was found on Interstate 82.
• Transients reportedly were camping at Wippel Park.
• A cable reportedly was hanging across a driveway on West 13th Avenue.
• The reporting party leaned against a stop sign and it fell over on West Pennsylvania Avenue and North Second Street in Roslyn.
• A chicken was found in the road on East Third Avenue and North Chestnut Street.
• A wreck was reported 100 yards into a field on Look Road and Bridlewood Lane.
• Two males on skateboards reportedly were using park tables as ramps and damaged them on North Alder Street.
• An automatic telephonic recording was received advising a Ford vehicle had been in a motor vehicle collision and the airbags deployed on North Oakes Avenue and West Railroad Street in Cle Elum.
Fire
Kittcom received the following calls on July 30-Aug. 1 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
• A brush fire was reported on Interstate 90, milepost 73.
• A brush fire was reported on Interstate 90, milepost 101.
• A brush fire was reported near the cutoff for North Thorp Highway on state Route 10.
Arrests
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from July 30-Aug. 1 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
• A 42-year-old Ellensburg woman was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for four counts of second-degree theft, second-degree possession of stolen property, third-degree theft, second-degree identity theft and residential burglary/domestic violence. Bail $10,000.
• A 40-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for third-degree driving with a suspended license. Bail $200.