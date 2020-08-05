Police | Kittcom received the following calls on Aug. 4-5 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
- Four cows were reported in the roadway on Hungry Junction Road.
- A dead deer was reported on the south side of the roadway on Umptanum Road.
- A white and tan calf was reported in the roadway on West Bender Road and Reecer Creek.
- A male subject reportedly was seen on a security system going through totes and bags on South Ruby Street.
- An unknown subject reportedly knocked bricks from a brick wall on East Third Avenue.
- A dead deer was reported on the side of the roadway on East First Street in Cle Elum.
- A two-vehicle, non-injury collision was reported in a drive-thru on South Canyon Road.
- There was a report of two juvenile males in the back of a pickup with rifles on their backs on West Fifth Avenue and North Main Street.
- Employees reportedly were complaining that the loud music from the protest was hindering their ability to work on West Fifth Avenue and North Main Street.
- A sinkhole reportedly was forming in the right lane of North Parkland Avenue.
- Low-flying aircraft reportedly were spooking horses on Kerr Road.
- There reportedly was video footage of a bicycle being stolen on East Third Avenue.
- Two juvenile males reportedly jumped the fence to get to Carey Lakes at Irene Rinehart Park. Three others were also attempting to gain access.
- A large mudflap and a bracket from a semi reportedly was in a lane of traffic in the roundabout on North Dolarway Road and West University Way.
- A dog reportedly fell down the rock way on the fishing pier at the top of the dam on the Kittitas County side off of Huntzinger Road. The dog cannot get out on its own.
- A hit and run was reported on state Route 97.
- There reportedly was surveillance video of an employee taking a deposit from a business on South Canyon Road.
- Lumber was reported stolen on North Fork Teanaway Road.
- A purse containing credit cards was reported stolen on North Pearl Street.
- A gun was reported missing on Pit Way in Easton.
- An infant reportedly was left in a Subaru on North Sampson Street and East Fourth Avenue. The windows were rolled down.
- A single gunshot was reported behind a residence on East Fourth Street in Cle Elum.
- A man reported he broke the door to the restroom on North Poplar Street to get his dog out. He would like law enforcement to unlock the door before they take him to jail.
- Two customers, one inside and one outside, were arguing at a business on South Main Street.
Fire | Kittcom received the following calls on Aug. 4-5 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
- No fire calls were reported during this time period.
Arrests | The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Aug. 4-5 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
- A 53-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for harassment and carrying/brandishing a weapon. No bail.
- A 39-year-old Cle Elum man was arrested by Cle Elum-Roslyn-South Cle Elum Police officers for physical control of a vehicle while intoxicated. Bail $100,000.
- A 31-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Central Washington University Police officers for forgery. Bail $1,000.
- A 33-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for third-degree driving with a suspended license and obstructing a public servant. Bail $15,000.