Police | Kittcom received the following calls on Aug.4-5 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

  • Three head of cattle reportedly were loose in the roadway on Bender Road.
  • Transients reportedly have been staying by the John Wayne Trail on the north side of Craig’s Hill.
  • A vehicle prowl was reported on West 13th Avenue.
  • A vehicle reportedly appeared to have been rifled through on North Water Street.
  • A catalytic converter reportedly was stolen off a vehicle on North B Street.
  • The neighbor’s chickens reportedly were laying eggs around the neighborhood attracting skunks on East Second Street and Teanaway Avenue in Cle Elum.
  • Two dogs reportedly were in the roadway on Brick Mill Road and Look Road.
  • A power line reportedly appeared to come off a power pole on the side of the roadway on Interstate 90, milepost 80.5.
  • A vehicle reportedly was parked facing the wrong direction on East Cherry Lane and South Ruby Street.
  • A bicycle was reported stolen on East 18th Avenue.
  • A two-vehicle, non-injury collision was reported on Vantage Highway and No. 6 Road.
  • The reporting party found a dead chicken with no head in their yard on Madison Street in Cle Elum. the reporting party does not own chickens but a neighbor does.
  • The back window of a Honda Pilot parked at the Vantage Boat Launch reportedly was broken.
  • Three loose pigs reportedly were in the roadway on Game Farm Road.
  • A vehicle reportedly was vandalized at the Umtanum Recreation Area while the owner was floating.
  • An injured deer reportedly was in the middle of the roadway on West Nelson Siding Road.
  • An intoxicated man reportedly was attempting to buy food with poker chips at a store on stare Route 97.
  • A subject reportedly was dancing and throwing punches, attempting to pick a fight, in a parking lot off South Ruby Street.
  • An unknown subject reportedly was at the reporting party’s front door with a shotgun on East Seattle Avenue. The reporting party’s husband went outside with a pistol.

Fire | Kittcom received the following calls on Aug. 4-5 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

  • A smoke investigation was reported on East Taneum Road.

Arrests | The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Aug. 4-5 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):

  • No arrest reports were received for this time period.

