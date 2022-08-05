Police
Kittcom received the following calls on Aug. 4-5 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
• A tree reportedly fell on power lines on Game Farm Road. The pole is leaning and the power lines are very low.
• A semi reportedly rolled over on state Route 97. The engine on the refrigerator trailer was running and smoking. A ladder was requested to climb to the top and turn it off.
• A man reportedly dumped five to six bags of trash illegally in a field near West Wyoming Avenue in Roslyn.
• A gold and black SUV pulling a boat reportedly went off the roadway on Cove Road and Manastash Road.
• A cow reportedly was on the wrong side of the fence on East Helena Avenue and North Airport Road.
• The reporting party found the lock to their residence broken on Madison Avenue in South Cle Elum.
• A man advised he crashed his dirt bike down a cliff near Easton and had to hike for two hours to get a signal. He was not injured.
• A bicycle theft was observed on East University Way.
• A theft was reported on West University Way.
• A hit and run was reported on West Manitoba Avenue and South Main Street.
• A theft was reported on East Fourth Avenue and North Maple Street.
• Vandalism was reported on East Third Avenue.
• A package reportedly was stolen from the South Cle Elum Post Office on June 24.
• A bicycle was reported stolen on Strange Road.
• A job box reportedly was broken into on Suncadia Trail.
• A tree reportedly fell on a line at the entrance to a driveway on Wilson Creek Road.
• A residence on Cove Road reportedly was entered by an unknown subject who left a bag inside. Nothing was taken. The doors were unlocked and there was no unforced entry.
• Dogs reportedly were loose in the reporting party’s yard on North Benton Street in Kittitas.
• A non-injury collision involving a Honda Accord and a silver SUV was reported on East University Way.
Fire
Kittcom received the following calls on Aug. 4-5 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
• No fire calls were reported during this time period.
Arrests
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Aug. 4-5 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
• A 37-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for disorderly conduct and carrying/exhibiting/drawing a dangerous weapon. Bail $15,000.
• A 35-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for two counts of harassment/domestic violence. Bail $25,000.
• A 42-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for second-degree driving with a suspended license and driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Bail $20,000.
• A 52-year-old Kittitas man was arrested by Cle Elum-Roslyn Police officers for a trip permit violation. Bail $10,000.