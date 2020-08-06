Kittcom received the following calls on Aug. 4-5 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
n A Mason Street resident reported the possibility of some kind of cheer practice at Kittitas High School. She said the noise was so loud she could not have a conversation in her residence.
n A Ford pickup reportedly hit a deer on Bullfrog Road.
n A older white Ford pickup with a Trump flag in the back reportedly was being driven recklessly, blowing black smoke and revving its engine on North Sprague Street.
n A vehicle’s window reportedly was smashed and door dented while parked at state Route 821, mile post 19.
n Two juveniles reportedly were driving down the road at 70 mph on West Third Street in Cle Elum.
n An unknown person reportedly let a down out of a property on West Fourth Street in Cle Elum. The dog remains missing.
n An employee found plastic bags containing rubber bands in a parking lot on South Canyon Road.
n A hit and run was reported on Salmon la Sac Road.
n A vehicle reportedly was broken down in the reporting party’s driveway on Tjossem Road. An agitated man was outside the vehicle kicking the car and kicking the dirt.
n A vehicle reportedly was in motion with a juvenile vomiting out the door on Kittitas Highway.
n An outside fire was reported on Hidden Valley Road.
n Subjects reportedly were pasture burning in a field off of Freedom Lane.
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Aug. 4-5 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
n A 39-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for being a fugitive from justice. No bail.
n A 53-year-old Port Orchard man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs and third-degree driving with a suspended license. No bail.