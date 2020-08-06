Support Local Journalism


Police

Kittcom received the following calls on Aug. 4-5 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

n A Mason Street resident reported the possibility of some kind of cheer practice at Kittitas High School. She said the noise was so loud she could not have a conversation in her residence.

n A Ford pickup reportedly hit a deer on Bullfrog Road.

n A older white Ford pickup with a Trump flag in the back reportedly was being driven recklessly, blowing black smoke and revving its engine on North Sprague Street.

n A vehicle’s window reportedly was smashed and door dented while parked at state Route 821, mile post 19.

n Two juveniles reportedly were driving down the road at 70 mph on West Third Street in Cle Elum.

n An unknown person reportedly let a down out of a property on West Fourth Street in Cle Elum. The dog remains missing.

n An employee found plastic bags containing rubber bands in a parking lot on South Canyon Road.

n A hit and run was reported on Salmon la Sac Road.

n A vehicle reportedly was broken down in the reporting party’s driveway on Tjossem Road. An agitated man was outside the vehicle kicking the car and kicking the dirt.

n A vehicle reportedly was in motion with a juvenile vomiting out the door on Kittitas Highway.

Fire

Kittcom received the following calls on Aug. 4-5 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

n An outside fire was reported on Hidden Valley Road.

n Subjects reportedly were pasture burning in a field off of Freedom Lane.

Arrests

The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Aug. 4-5 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):

n A 39-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for being a fugitive from justice. No bail.

n A 53-year-old Port Orchard man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs and third-degree driving with a suspended license. No bail.

