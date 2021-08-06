Kittcom received the following calls on Aug. 5-6 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
Flooding was reported in a pasture on both sides of a creek off of North Thorp Highway.
A trailer reportedly was broken into on West Washington Avenue.
An electric fence reportedly was arcing with sparks on East Bowers Road.
A debit/credit card was reported stolen on Mountain River Trails.
A large dog reportedly was loose on East 17th Avenue.
A customer reportedly was unhappy with the price of his items and started yelling and screaming on North Ruby Street.
A large fight was reported at the motorized boat launch off Kachess Lake Road.
There was a report of an ongoing problem of two boys, age 10 to 12, throwing objects across the street to each other on East Capitol Avenue and South Maple Street.
A woman reported that a man who had been drinking approached her and her granddaughter, started harassing them and put his hands on them as they were trying to bike past on East Capitol Avenue and South Sprague Street.
Attempted theft of service was reported on North Alder Street.
A dog reportedly was locked in a Toyota SUV on First Street in Cle Elum.
Three dogs reportedly were running loose in the street on East Manitoba Avenue and South Sampson Street.
A non-injury collision was reported on Reecer Creek Road and West Bowers Road.
Packages reportedly were stolen from a residence on Green Parks Drive.
The reporting party said they witnessed a man beating a black Lab on Vantage Highway. The man looked like he had a belt around the dog’s neck.
A couple hundred dollars worth of items reportedly were stolen from a store on Mountain View Avenue.
Dogs reportedly were inside a car parked on North Pine Street. The dogs were barking and running around from seat to seat. The windows were closed.
A prowler was reported on North Green Parks Drive.
Packages reportedly were stolen from a porch on Summit Way at Snoqualmie Pass.
The reporting party on North Middlecrest Drive advised that no one cares about anyone’s values.
A 2016 Kia Soul reportedly went off the roadway on Lake Easton Road.
A hit and run was reported on North Dolarway Road.
A Toyota Tacoma reportedly was in a ditch off of Badger Pocket Road.
The traffic barriers reportedly had been blown down and a hole in the roadway possibly exposed on East Sanders Road and North Airport Road.
A flat tire on a vehicle reportedly started smoking on Interstate 90, milepost 73.5.
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Aug. 5-6 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
A 28-year-old Spokane woman was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for possession of a stolen vehicle. No bail.
A 32-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for harassment/domestic violence and fourth-degree assault/domestic violence. No bail.
A 44-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for second-degree attempted kidnapping. No bail.
A 19-year-old Ellensburg woman was arrested by Central Washington University Police officers for fourth-degree assault/domestic violence. No bail.