Kittcom received the following calls on Aug. 6-7 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
A flower pot reportedly was stolen from a back porch on North Alder Street.
A Toyota Echo was reported stolen on East Sixth Avenue and North Pine Street.
A hit and run involving a Ford Escape and a Chevy Impala was reported on Ruby Street and Mountain View Avenue.
A man reportedly put several items in a basket at a store on South Main Street and then ran away. The man dropped his phone while running away.
Two tubers reportedly were stuck on the far side of the Yakima River near mile post 148, They were not in the water but could not could back across the river.
A blind 14-year-old terrier with no collar was reported lost on West Sixth Street and Steiner Court.
Garbage, metal and cardboard were reported in the roadway on East Kittitas Highway.
A bicycle was reported stolen on East Mountain View Avenue.
A Roslyn resident reportedly requested traps for trapping rabbits in a crawlspace.
A collision was reported on Ruby Street and Mountain View Avenue.
A cow reportedly was standing on the side of the road in a driveway on Smithson Road.
Two gang symbols reportedly were written on ecology blocks at Irene Rinehart Riverfront Park off Umptanum Road.
Kittcom received the following calls on Aug. Aug. 6-7 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
A flower bed reportedly was smoking, possibly from cigarette butts, on North Pearl Street and West Fourth Avenue.
Smoke reportedly was coming from the steeple of a white church with a green roof under construction on Oakes Avenue and Second Street in Cle Elum.
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Aug. Aug. 6-7 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
A 60-year-old Easton man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for second-degree criminal trespass. Bail $500.
A 33-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for first-degree burglary, second-degree assault, fourth-degree assault/domestic violence, and two counts third-degree malicious mischief/domestic violence. No bail.