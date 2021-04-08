Kittcom received the following calls on April 7-8 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
n A hit and run was reported in a parking lot on South Water Street.
n A burglary reportedly occurred about a week and a half ago at a Rams End Lane residence near Cle Elum.
n Mail theft was reported on Big Tail Road near Cle Elumn.
n A vehicle reportedly was rear-ended by another vehicle on South Chestnut Street and East Manitoba.
n A street light with a large bulb on top reportedly was tilted on North Canterbury Drive. The reporting party was concerned it might tip over and break.
n A man reportedly was standing on the corner of West Washington Avenue and South Water Street, pacing and yelling at vehicles passing by. It’s possible the man was heard saying, “pay it forward.”
n A man reportedly was banging on the door and yelling that he was the police on East Cherry Lane.
n The neighbor’s dogs reportedly were attacking the reporting party’s pigs on Teanaway Road near Cle Elum.
n A dog reportedly was trying to get at livestock on Smithson Road.
n A hit and run was reported in a parking lot on South Canyon Road.
n A vehicle reportedly was rear-ended on South Thorp Highway.
n A passive, black pitbull/Lab mix reportedly was at a residence on East Third Avenue. The dog appeared to be confused.
n The reporting party believed her Chevy Blazer was stolen on Umptanum Road.
n Clothes were reported stolen from a laundry room on North Walnut Street.
n Graffiti including political slurs and remarks was reported on the back of a building on North Ruby Street.
n A subject on a bicycle reportedly was hit by a vehicle on West Fifth Avenue and North Main Street.
n Trees reportedly were on fire on North Thorp Highway.
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from April 7-8 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
n A 20-year-old Vancouver woman was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for third-degree malicious mischief/domestic violence and possession of controlled substances. No bail.
n A 55-year-old Ellensburg woman was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for failure to appear/fourth-degree assault/domestic violence. Bail $500.
n A 33-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for first-degree criminal trespass. Bail $1,000.