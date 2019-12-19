Kittcom received the following calls on Dec. 18-19 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
n There was a report of potential mail theft on West Mount Adams Court.
n A truck reportedly hit an elk on Vantage Highway, mile post 16. The elk was injured.
n An assault was reported on North Ruby Street.
n A two-vehicle, non-injury collision was reported on Casassa Road near Cle Elum.
n A hit and run was reported in a parking lot on North Ruby Street.
n An item reportedly was taken from a package delivered on East Hobert Avenue.
n A hit and run was reported on North Walnut Street.
n A package delivered on Mount Daniels Drive reportedly was stolen.
n A package and possibly mail reportedly were stolen on Mount Daniels Drive.
n A vehicle reportedly struck a power pole on East Mountain View Avenue.
n A Horizon Air using Bombadier prop jets reportedly was flying low over Grant Street in Cle Elum.
n A man in all black clothing reportedly was crawling around the parking lot yelling at customers as they entered a store on North Ruby Street.
n For the past two nights a female neighbor has walked into the reporting party’s residence on Cleveland Street in Cle Elum, saying her daughter told her to tell the reporting party to go to bed early so she doesn’t miss the bus in the morning. Last night, the woman also turned off the reporting party’s television.
n A silver Toyota 4Runner reportedly was in a ditch off of Masterson Road.
n Laundry reportedly was stolen on East 18th Avenue.
n A vehicle reportedly struck and dragged mailboxes 500 feet on Ridgeview Lane.
n A Ford F350 reportedly was on fire on Interstate 90, mile post 115.
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Dec. 18-19 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
n A 64-year-old Dallas woman was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for violation of community custody. No bail.
n A 66-year-old Santa Fe, New Mexico woman was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for warrant service/driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Bail $5,000.
n A 29-year-old Twin Falls man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for resisting arrest, harassment, fourth-degree assault and failure to appear for first-degree trespassing. Bail $18,000.
n A 49-year-old Seattle man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for failure to appear for third-degree driving with a suspended license. Bail $5,000.
n A 20-year-old Ellensburg woman was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for misdemeanor violation of a protection order/domestic violence. No bail.