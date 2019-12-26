Kittcom received the following calls on Dec. 25-26 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
n A caller reportedly was reviewing footage of a theft that occurred on Christmas Eve.
n A black Honda Accord reportedly was abandoned on Hanson Road for six days.
n A man in a baseball jersey reportedly was walking aground a parking lot on Mountain View Avenue waving his hands and making gestures toward the caller.
n An unwanted person reportedly was standing outside a building.
n Someone reportedly stole mail from a mailbox which contained checks written by grandparents.
n A caller reportedly believed his medication was taken during his stay at a hotel during the last two days.
n A delivery driver reportedly drove over freshly planted trees on state Route 970 near Cle Elum.
n After an employee was fired on Mountain View Avenue, the company reviewed the computer system and reportedly discovered that the employee had stolen private information from the computers, including patient information.
n A man reportedly was dancing around on Main Street and making hand gestures.
n An ongoing issue with several dogs reportedly barking at neighbors throughout the day and night. The caller said he would kill the dogs if they don’t shut up.
n A bike reportedly was stolen on East Seattle Avenue.
n A woman on Mountain River Trails reportedly was trespassing and refusing to leave when asked.
n A woman reportedly believed her daughter took rings from her house.
n People reportedly were outside an apartment chanting a name and playing an instrument for the past hour.
n A bull elk reportedly was at large with Christmas lights and a bird house on its antlers.
n Loud Hispanic music reportedly was coming from a location on Canyon Road.
n A purse reportedly was found on West Third Avenue in Ellensburg.
n Four horses reportedly hadn’t eaten in a few days.
n Keys, a wallet and a cellphone reportedly were stolen from a shopping cart on West First Avenue.
n A hit deer reportedly was blocking the middle of Cove Road.
n A purse reportedly was found at the Indian John rest area.
n A 70s pickup truck reportedly was broken down in a parking spot in Cle Elum, but could not get a tow truck because it was Christmas.
n College students reportedly left a howling German Shepard in an apartment all day.
n Someone reportedly was doing donuts and driving erratically behind the senior center.
n Five loud bangs reportedly were heard on Highway 97 that seemed louder than fireworks.
n A man reportedly called 911 and stayed on the line just to wish the dispatcher merry Christmas, no problems heard.
n A caller reportedly was upset because the cold weather shelter is giving others vouchers to the motel.
n An audible commercial burglary alarm was heard on Pennsylvania Avenue.
Kittcom received the following calls on Dec. 25-26 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
n A large flatbed pickup truck with a semi cab reportedly had visible flames and smoke.
n A heater in a bathroom reportedly caught fire, was put out but still smoldering.
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Dec. 25-26 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
n A 52 year old Calder, Idaho, man was arrested by Washington State Patrol troopers for failure to appear for possession/delivery of meth. Bail $10,000.
n A 50-year-old Kittitas man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for failure to appear trip permit violation. Bail $3,000.
n A 38-year-old Harrah woman was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for failure to appear for disorderly conduct. Bail $15,000.
n A 32-year-old Centralia man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for driving under the influence. No bail.
n A 28-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for second-degree assault. No bail.
n A 25-year-old Port Orchard man was arrested by Washington State Patrol troopers for third-degree driving with a suspended licence and operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock. Bail $2,000.