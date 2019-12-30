Police

Kittcom received the following calls on Dec. 28-30 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

n A bicycle reportedly was parked in the middle of the road on Reecer Creek Road near Ellensburg.

n A white and tan husky reportedly was running near West University Way and lunging at people in Ellensburg.

n A man on a red bike reportedly stole donuts and drinks on North Ruby Street in Ellensburg.

n A pocket knife reportedly was open and lying in the roadway on West University Way in Ellensburg.

n Someone reportedly came into a laundry room, covered the camera, moved things around and broke into a mechanical room on North Walnut STreet in Ellensburg. The subject left a BMX bicycle on the backsidie of the building.

n A bicycle reportedly was stolen on North Chestnut Street in Ellensburg.

n A dog reportedly bit a caller’s sister on Denmark Road in Ellensburg.

n An aggressive man reportedly was refusing to leave on West Fourth Avenue in Ellensburg.

n At least four cars reportedly were doing donuts in the state park parking lot.

n A man reportedly was sleeping in his idling car for more than an hour on Cleveland Avenue.

n A caller requested information on what he could do about someone living on his property and making a large mess on North Ruby Street.

n A non-injury accident was reported involving a 1998 Dodge Ram and a Suburu Outback on Upper Peoh Point Road.

n A grey Dodge truck with a flatbed trailer was blocking three handicap parking spots.

n A large heard of approximately 15 cattle reportedly were in the roadway on Wilson Creek Road and about 40 more reportedly were escaping.

n A person in a red Dodge reportedly threatened to blow off a caller’s head on state Route 970.

n A mid-40s man reportedly stole a bike and was riding eastbound on Mountain View Avenue.

n Around 30 elk reportedly were in the park and in the roadway on West First Street in Cle Elum.

n A next door neighbor reportedly was exhibiting “tweaking behavior” on University Way in Ellensburg.

n A man reportedly came into a store, took some food and groceries then said he already paid for it on North Ruby Street.

n A dog reportedly was in the road on North Water Street in Ellensburg.

n A niece had just returned home and her step dad reportedly was threatening to cut off all of her hair.

n Three people reportedly were standing outside a window on South Canyon Road.

n An adult man in a large jacket and sweat pants reportedly was standing on the side of Robinson Canyon Road waving one hand angrily.

n A woman reportedly was assaulted in a lobby on state Route 906.

n An 8-month-old German Shepherd was loose on Broadway Avenue in South Cle Elum.

n A woman reportedly was heard yelling “Sally, call the police!” on South Pearl Street in Ellensburg.

n A horse reportedly was wandering around near Willowdale Road near Ellensburg.

n A black and white spotted dog reportedly was loose near West University Way roaming in parking lots.

n A person wearing a blue jacket reportedly urinated on the side of a building on East First Street in Cle Elum.

n A man in his 20s wearing a red hoodie and a baseball cap reportedly was peeing on a light pole and other parts of city hall in Ellensburg.

n A dog reportedly was barking continuously for four to five hours on Storie Lane in Cle Elum.

n A caller reported a pounding on her door, was not expecting anyone.

n A black and brown dog reportedly was rummaging through the garbage and chased a caller back into their residence.

n Someone reported gun shots or fireworks were going on for 15-20 minutes, possibly to the north.

Fire

Kittcom received the following calls on Dec. 28-30 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

n Smoke was reported from an apartment on North Alder Street.

n Smoke reportedly was coming out of the windows in a field house on state Route 10.

n Someone reportedly was trying to light a four-foot-tall 100-foot-long slash pile with a torch on Hawthorn Lane near Easton.

Arrests

The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Dec. 28-30 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):

n A 28-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Central Washington University police officers for possession of stolen property and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail $500.

n A 38-year-old Ronald man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for harassment. Bail $15,000.

n A 27-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for first degree criminal trespass. Bail $1,000.

n A 26-year-old South Cle Elum man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for driving under the influence. Bail $10,100.

