Police

Kittcom received the following calls on Nov. 30-Dec. 1 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

A vehicle reportedly was in a ditch on the north side of Vantage Highway.

A vehicle reportedly was rear-ended by another vehicle at a traffic light on South Main Street.

An assault was reported on West Fifth Avenue.

More than 100 pallets were reported stolen on North Prospect Street.

A Ford Ranger reportedly was abandoned in a ditch on Upper Peoh Point Road.

Gunfire reportedly was heard from the back of a residence on Graham Road near Cle Elum.

A bicycle was reported stolen on North Alder Street.

A non-injury collision was reported on North Ruby Street.

A mountain bike was reported stolen on East University Way.

An assault was reported on East Helena Avenue.

A firearm reportedly was stolen from an unlocked vehicle on East Third Avenue.

A 5’-8” man in a blue sweatshirt and a white and blue face mask reportedly was attempting to break into a residence on East First Street in Cle Elum.

A black garbage bag with something in it reportedly was in the east-bound lane of traffic on West University Way.

A vehicle reportedly hit a deer on Parke Creek Road and Clerf Road. The deer was still alive.

Graffiti was reported on the third floor of a building on East Dean Nicholson Boulevard.

A woman reportedly was in the middle of the roadway on West University Way.

Fire

Kittcom received the following calls on Nov. 30-Dec. 1 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

A fire was reported in the area of the roundabout on South Canyon Road.

A fire was reported on Interstate 90, milepost 96.

A smoke investigation was reported on East Eighth Avenue.

Arrests

The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Nov. 30-Dec. 1 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):

A 28-year-old Redmond, Oregon man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for failure to appear/possession of a stolen vehicle, failure to appear/failure to obey a police officer, failure to appear/third-degree driving with a suspended license and failure to appear/second-degree criminal trespass. Bail $20,000.

