Dec. 1 blotter: More than 100 pallets stolen Dec 1, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save PoliceKittcom received the following calls on Nov. 30-Dec. 1 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):A vehicle reportedly was in a ditch on the north side of Vantage Highway. A vehicle reportedly was rear-ended by another vehicle at a traffic light on South Main Street.An assault was reported on West Fifth Avenue.More than 100 pallets were reported stolen on North Prospect Street.A Ford Ranger reportedly was abandoned in a ditch on Upper Peoh Point Road.Gunfire reportedly was heard from the back of a residence on Graham Road near Cle Elum.A bicycle was reported stolen on North Alder Street.A non-injury collision was reported on North Ruby Street.A mountain bike was reported stolen on East University Way.An assault was reported on East Helena Avenue.A firearm reportedly was stolen from an unlocked vehicle on East Third Avenue. A 5’-8” man in a blue sweatshirt and a white and blue face mask reportedly was attempting to break into a residence on East First Street in Cle Elum.A black garbage bag with something in it reportedly was in the east-bound lane of traffic on West University Way.A vehicle reportedly hit a deer on Parke Creek Road and Clerf Road. The deer was still alive.Graffiti was reported on the third floor of a building on East Dean Nicholson Boulevard.A woman reportedly was in the middle of the roadway on West University Way.FireKittcom received the following calls on Nov. 30-Dec. 1 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):A fire was reported in the area of the roundabout on South Canyon Road.A fire was reported on Interstate 90, milepost 96.A smoke investigation was reported on East Eighth Avenue.ArrestsThe following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Nov. 30-Dec. 1 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):A 28-year-old Redmond, Oregon man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for failure to appear/possession of a stolen vehicle, failure to appear/failure to obey a police officer, failure to appear/third-degree driving with a suspended license and failure to appear/second-degree criminal trespass. Bail $20,000. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Vehicle Crime Highway Criminal Law Police Police Officer Assault Road Kittcom Deer Call Recommended for you Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesLocal doctor responds to undercover investigation into vaccine exemption activitiesSearch continues for missing Mississippi manWhole Health Pharmacy adjusting quickly to new business after Bi-Mart announcementDec. 1 marks the end of an era for Daily Record newspaper deliveryMissing Mississippi man found deceasedREADY TO RUN: Ellensburg girls’ basketball opens at home against Eastmont SaturdayEllensburg girls' basketball erases EastmontDeath notice: Kate DavisNov. 24 blotter: If it lands in her yard, you don't get it backNov. 29 blotter: Bear in the backyard Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter