Kittcom received the following calls on Nov. 30-Dec. 1 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
n A non-injury collision involving a vehicle and a semi was reported on Interstate 90, mile post 56.
n The reporting party woke to find the front door ajar and a debit card and laptop missing from a residence on East University Way. A 2019 Honda HR-V was also missing.
n A vehicle reportedly rear-ended another vehicle on West University Way.
n Two dogs reportedly were loose in the roadway on North Benton Street in Kittitas.
n A 2006 Buick La Sabre reportedly was stolen from a parking lot on South Water Street.
n A man reportedly was pounding on the door and ringing the doorbell on Denny Avenue. The man then got into a vehicle and handed a gun to another subject.
n There was a report of an ongoing issue of spray painting on the back of a building on West University Way.
n There was a report of an ongoing issue of males in the alley making employees feel uncomfortable on North Pearl Street and also subjects tending to hang out in Rotary Pavilion.
n A burglary was reported on West Fifth Street in Cle Elum.
n A Ford Explorer reportedly rolled into a ditch when swerving to avoid hitting something on Naneum Road.
n A woman reportedly was yelling profanities from the bushes outside a business on South Canyon Road.
n A Ford F150 reportedly was on fire at the gas pumps of a service station on South Canyon Road.
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Nov. 30-Dec. 1 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
n A 20-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for first-degree felony in possession of a firearm. No bail.