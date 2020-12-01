Support Local Journalism


Police

Kittcom received the following calls on Nov. 30-Dec. 1 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

n A non-injury collision involving a vehicle and a semi was reported on Interstate 90, mile post 56.

n The reporting party woke to find the front door ajar and a debit card and laptop missing from a residence on East University Way. A 2019 Honda HR-V was also missing.

n A vehicle reportedly rear-ended another vehicle on West University Way.

n Two dogs reportedly were loose in the roadway on North Benton Street in Kittitas.

n A 2006 Buick La Sabre reportedly was stolen from a parking lot on South Water Street.

n A man reportedly was pounding on the door and ringing the doorbell on Denny Avenue. The man then got into a vehicle and handed a gun to another subject.

n There was a report of an ongoing issue of spray painting on the back of a building on West University Way.

n There was a report of an ongoing issue of males in the alley making employees feel uncomfortable on North Pearl Street and also subjects tending to hang out in Rotary Pavilion.

n A burglary was reported on West Fifth Street in Cle Elum.

n A Ford Explorer reportedly rolled into a ditch when swerving to avoid hitting something on Naneum Road.

n A woman reportedly was yelling profanities from the bushes outside a business on South Canyon Road.

Fire

Kittcom received the following calls on Nov. 30-Dec. 1 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

n A Ford F150 reportedly was on fire at the gas pumps of a service station on South Canyon Road.

Arrests

The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Nov. 30-Dec. 1 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):

n A 20-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for first-degree felony in possession of a firearm. No bail.

