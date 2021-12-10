Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Police

Kittcom received the following calls on Dec. 9-10 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

A two-vehicle, non-injury collision was reported on South Ruby Street and East Mountain View Avenue.

A vehicle reportedly struck a deer on Anderson Road.

An older man in dark clothing was walking in and out of the roadway on Vantage Highway.

A theft was reported on North Alder Street.

Two men reportedly stole alcohol from a store on North Ruby Street.

A vehicle prowl was reported on Cascade Place at Snoqualmie Pass. The vehicle was unlocked.

A broken treadmill was reported on the side of the roadway on Ringer Loop Road, milepost 1.

A 65-inch TV and a lamp were reported stolen on East Capitol Avenue.

A vehicle prowl was reported on Gobblers Knob Road. Someone attempted to punch the ignition.

A hit and run was reported on Pennsylvania Avenue.

Sunglasses and a Bluetooth speaker were reported stolen from a 2002 Chevy Suburban on Chamith Lane.

A burglary was reported on Reecer Creek Road.

Fire

Kittcom received the following calls on Dec. 9-10 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

No fire calls were reported during this time period.

Arrests

The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Dec. 9-10. (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):

No arrests were reported during this time period.

Tags

Recommended for you

Comments

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.