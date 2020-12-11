Kittcom received the following calls on Dec. 10-11 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
A semi-truck with trailer reportedly struck a Ford F150 at a fuel pump on North Dolarway Road.
A white Peterbilt reportedly was struck by a white flatbed truck on North Dolarway Road.
A white dog reportedly was in the middle of the roadway on Wilson Creek Road and Vantage Highway.
A female walked out of a store on North Ruby Street with a large cart full of groceries, worth approximately $500.
Subjects reportedly were attempting to enter vehicles on East Manitoba Avenue.
A Kenworth semi reportedly was struck by a Volvo semi on state Route 97.
A bench charger to keep livestock in reportedly was stolen on Trails End Drive.
A Chevy pickup with a black flatbed and tool box was reported stolen on South Main Street.
A 2015 Jeep Wrangler reportedly had its tires slashed and gas cap ripped off and then was left abandoned six miles up Gold Creek Trail at Snoqualmie Pass.
Medications were reported stolen on South Chestnut Street.
Smoke was reported in the area of a residence on Gail Road and East Bender Road.
Smoke reportedly was coming from the engine of a semi on Interstate 90, mile post 132.
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Dec. 10-11 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
A 20-year-old Yakima woman was arrested by State Patrol troopers for violation of a no-contact order. No bail.