Police

Kittcom received the following calls on Dec. 13-14 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

A vehicle was reported in a ditch off of Vantage Highway and Naneum Road.

The front and back plates of a Ford Econoline cargo van were reported stolen on North Peoh Avenue in Cle Elum.

An assault was reported on North Alder Street.

A non-injury collision was reported on East Capitol Avenue.

There was a call for a cat in distress on North Oakes Avenue in Cle Elum. The cat was located through a small crease in the door. The storage shed was locked and possibly stuck.

A non-injury collision was reported on Look Road and East Sanders Road.

A two-vehicle, non-injury collision was reported on East Tacoma Avenue and South Chestnut Street.

Directional and road signs were reported down on Look Road and East Sanders Road.

Packages were reported stolen on Notcho Lane.

A vehicle was reported in a ditch off of Robinson Canyon Road and South Thorp Highway.

A theft was reported from a store on University Way.

A rock reportedly was thrown through a window on Ruby Street.

A medium-sized dog reportedly was loose in a parking lot on South Main Street.

The reporting party heard a single gun shot on Hyak Drive.

A non-injury collision was reported on Interstate 90, milepost 61. A semi was blocking all three lanes.

Fire

Kittcom received the following calls on Dec. 13-14 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

A chimney fire was reported on West First Street in Cle Elum.

Arrests

The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Dec. 13-14 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):

No arrests were reported during this time period.

