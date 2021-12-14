Dec. 14 blotter: Cat in distress Dec 14, 2021 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save PoliceKittcom received the following calls on Dec. 13-14 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):A vehicle was reported in a ditch off of Vantage Highway and Naneum Road. The front and back plates of a Ford Econoline cargo van were reported stolen on North Peoh Avenue in Cle Elum.An assault was reported on North Alder Street.A non-injury collision was reported on East Capitol Avenue.There was a call for a cat in distress on North Oakes Avenue in Cle Elum. The cat was located through a small crease in the door. The storage shed was locked and possibly stuck.A non-injury collision was reported on Look Road and East Sanders Road.A two-vehicle, non-injury collision was reported on East Tacoma Avenue and South Chestnut Street.Directional and road signs were reported down on Look Road and East Sanders Road.Packages were reported stolen on Notcho Lane.A vehicle was reported in a ditch off of Robinson Canyon Road and South Thorp Highway. A theft was reported from a store on University Way.A rock reportedly was thrown through a window on Ruby Street.A medium-sized dog reportedly was loose in a parking lot on South Main Street.The reporting party heard a single gun shot on Hyak Drive.A non-injury collision was reported on Interstate 90, milepost 61. A semi was blocking all three lanes.FireKittcom received the following calls on Dec. 13-14 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):A chimney fire was reported on West First Street in Cle Elum.ArrestsThe following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Dec. 13-14 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):No arrests were reported during this time period. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesNorthwest musicians remember local bassist Frank JohnsonCollision takes out bridge at Elk MeadowsA man of many stories: Former Daily Record staffers share memories of Mike JohnstonCity looking into making Pearl Street between Fourth and Fifth Avenues a pedestrian only zoneOfficer Santa: Annual Shop with Cop and Firefighter serves Christmas joyBoard of County Commissioners votes 2-1 to move forward with mental health sales taxDec. 8 blotter: Dead duck, bear in a yardPREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Ellensburg girls, boys stay perfect against Moses LakeTraffic problems continue at Mount Stuart and Ida Nason Aronica ElementaryDec. 13 blotter: Vehicle prowls, catalytic converter thefts Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter