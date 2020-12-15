Kittcom received the following calls on Dec. 14-15 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
n A two-vehicle, non-injury collision was reported on West University Way and North Water Street.
n A fence on South Magnolia Street reportedly was tagged.
n An ongoing problem with horses running at large was reported on Teanaway Road.
n A fire station reportedly was broken into and several vehicles gone through on Teanaway Middle Fork Road.
n A vehicle reportedly spun out and was left on the side of Interstate 90, mile 53. When the owner came back to retrieve it, the vehicle was gone and there was no report of it being impounded.
n Three horses reportedly were in the roadway on state Route 10 and North Thorp Highway.
n There was a report of an ongoing problem of vehicles racing by Mountain View Park.
n A laptop that had been delivered by UPS reportedly was stolen from a porch on North B Street.
n An assault was reported on North Pearl Street and East Fifth Avenue.
n The reporting party believes that someone has been loosening the propane tank on her motorhome for the past few weeks on Ermine Loop near Cle Elum.
n The reporting party had video footage of two females damaging the reporting party’s Christmas decorations on North Creeksedge Way.
n Two adults reportedly were in a Dodge Durango with the windows fogged up at McElroy Park. There were informed of the hours that the park was open.
n Heavy black smoke was reported off of Red Bridge Road and Teanaway Road.
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Dec. 14-15 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
n A 31-year-old Ellensburg woman was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for fourth-degree assault/domestic violence. No bail.