Police

Kittcom received the following calls on Dec. 14-15 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

A man reported that a subject made a crawlspace above his garage, has been squatting there and killed his cat on South Ruby Street.

Vehicles reportedly have been doing donuts in the parking lot at Rotary Park in West Ellensburg.

A red SUV reportedly was doing donuts in a parking lot on North Brick Road.

A wallet was reported stolen on East Elmview Road. Reporting party received a text alert that his credit card had been used in Wapato.

A Ford Ranger flatbed, a sedan and an SUV reportedly were doing donuts on South Willow Street.

Gang graffiti was reported on East Fourth Avenue.

Black spray painting was reported in an alley off East Cliff Avenue and North Chestnut Street.

A non-injury collision involving a Chevy Silverado and Ford SUV was reported on West Bender Road and Reecer Creek Road.

Power tools reportedly were stolen from a 2018 Dodge Ram on state Route 97. The vehicle was unlocked.

A catalytic converter reportedly was stolen from a Prius on North Alder Street.

A gun and ammo box reportedly were stolen from a residence on 18th Avenue.

Fire

Kittcom received the following calls on Dec. 14-15 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

A slash pile reportedly was burning on Upper Peoh Point Road.

Arrests

The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Dec. 14-15 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):

A 31-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies, Ellensburg Police officers and State Patrol troopers for four counts of third-degree driving with a suspended license, five counts operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock device, second-degree criminal trespassing, four counts of violation of civil anti-harassment order, possession of a stolen firearm, first-degree trafficking of stolen property, unlawful possession of a firearm and driving with a suspended vehicle registration. Bail $188,100.

