Dec. 15 blotter: Man arrested on 18 counts Dec 15, 2021 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save PoliceKittcom received the following calls on Dec. 14-15 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):A man reported that a subject made a crawlspace above his garage, has been squatting there and killed his cat on South Ruby Street. Vehicles reportedly have been doing donuts in the parking lot at Rotary Park in West Ellensburg.A red SUV reportedly was doing donuts in a parking lot on North Brick Road.A wallet was reported stolen on East Elmview Road. Reporting party received a text alert that his credit card had been used in Wapato.A Ford Ranger flatbed, a sedan and an SUV reportedly were doing donuts on South Willow Street.Gang graffiti was reported on East Fourth Avenue.Black spray painting was reported in an alley off East Cliff Avenue and North Chestnut Street.A non-injury collision involving a Chevy Silverado and Ford SUV was reported on West Bender Road and Reecer Creek Road. Power tools reportedly were stolen from a 2018 Dodge Ram on state Route 97. The vehicle was unlocked.A catalytic converter reportedly was stolen from a Prius on North Alder Street.A gun and ammo box reportedly were stolen from a residence on 18th Avenue.FireKittcom received the following calls on Dec. 14-15 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):A slash pile reportedly was burning on Upper Peoh Point Road.ArrestsThe following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Dec. 14-15 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):A 31-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies, Ellensburg Police officers and State Patrol troopers for four counts of third-degree driving with a suspended license, five counts operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock device, second-degree criminal trespassing, four counts of violation of civil anti-harassment order, possession of a stolen firearm, first-degree trafficking of stolen property, unlawful possession of a firearm and driving with a suspended vehicle registration. Bail $188,100. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Suv Motor Vehicle Transports Criminal Law Police Trooper Vehicle Donut Sedan Patrol Kittitas County Recommended for you Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesNorthwest musicians remember local bassist Frank JohnsonCollision takes out bridge at Elk MeadowsOfficer Santa: Annual Shop with Cop and Firefighter serves Christmas joyA man of many stories: Former Daily Record staffers share memories of Mike JohnstonCity looking into making Pearl Street between Fourth and Fifth Avenues a pedestrian only zoneBoard of County Commissioners votes 2-1 to move forward with mental health sales taxDec. 13 blotter: Vehicle prowls, catalytic converter theftsPREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Ellensburg girls, boys stay perfect against Moses LakeDec. 8 blotter: Dead duck, bear in a yardDec. 9 blotter: Apple Tracker tracked Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter