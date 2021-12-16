Support Local Journalism


Police

Kittcom received the following calls on Dec. 15-16 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

There was a report of four cows on a bridge on Dudley Road and North Thorp Highway.

A wallet was reported stolen on Madison Street in South Cle Elum.

A Volkswagen sedan reportedly was in a ditch of of South Locust Street and East Seattle Avenue.

A bicycle was reported stolen on North Alder Street.

An injured deer was reported on the side of the roadway on Bullfrog Road and Tumble Creek.

Someone reportedly was smoking in a hotel room on South Canyon Road, but no one was checked into the room.

A necklace and candy reportedly were stolen from a business on West First Street in Cle Elum.

The reporting party was bitten by a dog on East First Street in Cle Elum.

A tree reportedly fell and was hung up on power lines on Westside Road and Stone Ridge Road.

An assault was reported on North B Street.

The reporting party advised he rolled his Toyota in a ditch on Interstate 90, milepost 102.

The reporting party observed a man and woman fighting in a truck on South Pearl Street. The man leaned back over the seat and punched someone. A woman got out of the back seat and returned with a puppy and a shotgun.

Fire

Kittcom received the following calls on Dec. 15-16 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

An explosion was reported and smoke could be seen coming from a residence on East Cherry Lane.

Arrests

The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Dec. 15-16 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):

No arrests were reported during this time period.

