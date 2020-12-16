Support Local Journalism


Police

Kittcom received the following calls on Dec. 15-16 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

n A white horse, a back horse and a gray horse reportedly showed up in a filed off of Game Farm Road.

n Multiple items, including possibly a pistol, reportedly were stolen from a vehicle parked on West Sunnyview Lane. The vehicle possibly had been left unlocked.

n A battery reportedly was stolen from a truck in a parking lot on North Nanum Street.

n Trash was reported in front of businesses on West Fourth Avenue.

n The reporting party said her landlord took her mail after she moved out and is refusing to give it back.

n A friendly, possibly scared, medium-sized dog reportedly was at large on East Mountain View Avenue.

n A house reportedly had been ransacked on Kerr Road.

n Four horses reportedly were at large on Teanaway Road.

n Two firearms reportedly were stolen from inside a vehicle parking in a driveway on North Middlecrest Drive.

n A Christmas tree was delivered to a wrong location of Big Hill Drive near Cle Elum. The reporting party put the tree on the porch a week ago and was accused of stealing.

n The reporting party said there were homeless subjects sleeping on East Fourth Avenue. She wanted them to pick up their items and move along. The reporting party wanted to make a dance video with her friends.

n A single firework or gunshot reportedly was heard on Lincoln Avenue in South Cle Elum.

n A theft was reported on North Ruby Street.

Fire

Kittcom received the following calls on Dec. 15-16 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

n There were no fire calls reported during this time period.

Arrests

The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Dec. 15-16 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):

n A 61-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for fourth-degree assault/domestic violence. No bail.

n A 67-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for no contact order violation. No bail.

