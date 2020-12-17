Kittcom received the following calls on Dec. 16-17 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
n A vehicle reportedly struck and damaged a holiday display and then left the scene on Swiftwater Drive.
n The reporting party saw a male with dark brown hair and a mustache put a syringe under a rock in an alley off of West Fourth Avenue.
n Items, including an 18-piece kitchen set and a microwave, reportedly were stolen from an apartment reserved for people to isolate due to COVID on Sixth Avenue.
n A case of identity theft was reported on White Road in Cle Elum.
n A theft was reported on North Ruby Street.
n Two females on North Alder Street reportedly were yelling at each other about a parking space.
n Someone reportedly broke into a building on East Third Street in Cle Elum.
n A vehicle prowl was reported on Rainier Drive.
n A red semi with a trailer reportedly was struck by another red semi with a trailer on state Route 97.
n A female in a full-sized, dark-colored Ford F350 truck reportedly ran over a bench on the running path between Irene Rinehart Riverfront Park and Rotary Park.
n A Chevy pickup reportedly was broken into on North Clearview Drive.
n A male subject reportedly pulled a knife on the reporting party and told the reporting party to give him money on West Washington Avenue.
n There was a report of an ongoing problem with a neighbor taking mail on North Ruby Street.
n A subject reportedly was cutting a tree in access of state land on Thorp Prairie Road.
n A vehicle rollover was reported in the median on Interstate 90, mile post 61.
n A female reportedly poured a bunch of drinks all over the counter at a convenience store on South Main Street. She then left in a large lifted white pickup.
n A male reportedly refusing to leave after he passed out on a couch at a resident on North Alder Street.
n A large glow of fire, possible in the canyon, was reported off of West Taneum Road.
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Dec. 16-17 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
n A 31-year-old Ellensburg woman was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for first-degree assault, fourth-degree assault/domestic violence and harassment. No bail.
n A 27-year-old Kennewick man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for possession of controlled substances and two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm. Bail $10,000.
n A 36-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for robbery, failure to appear/second-degree criminal trespass, three counts of failure to appear/first-degree criminal trespass, failure to appear/third-degree theft, two counts failure to appear/third-degree theft and failure to appear/third-degree malicious mischief. Bail $16,100.