Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Police

Kittcom received the following calls on Dec. 16-17 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

n A vehicle reportedly struck and damaged a holiday display and then left the scene on Swiftwater Drive.

n The reporting party saw a male with dark brown hair and a mustache put a syringe under a rock in an alley off of West Fourth Avenue.

n Items, including an 18-piece kitchen set and a microwave, reportedly were stolen from an apartment reserved for people to isolate due to COVID on Sixth Avenue.

n A case of identity theft was reported on White Road in Cle Elum.

n A theft was reported on North Ruby Street.

n Two females on North Alder Street reportedly were yelling at each other about a parking space.

n Someone reportedly broke into a building on East Third Street in Cle Elum.

n A vehicle prowl was reported on Rainier Drive.

n A red semi with a trailer reportedly was struck by another red semi with a trailer on state Route 97.

n A female in a full-sized, dark-colored Ford F350 truck reportedly ran over a bench on the running path between Irene Rinehart Riverfront Park and Rotary Park.

n A Chevy pickup reportedly was broken into on North Clearview Drive.

n A male subject reportedly pulled a knife on the reporting party and told the reporting party to give him money on West Washington Avenue.

n There was a report of an ongoing problem with a neighbor taking mail on North Ruby Street.

n A subject reportedly was cutting a tree in access of state land on Thorp Prairie Road.

n A vehicle rollover was reported in the median on Interstate 90, mile post 61.

n A female reportedly poured a bunch of drinks all over the counter at a convenience store on South Main Street. She then left in a large lifted white pickup.

n A male reportedly refusing to leave after he passed out on a couch at a resident on North Alder Street.

Fire

Kittcom received the following calls on Dec. 16-17 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

n A large glow of fire, possible in the canyon, was reported off of West Taneum Road.

Arrests

The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Dec. 16-17 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):

n A 31-year-old Ellensburg woman was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for first-degree assault, fourth-degree assault/domestic violence and harassment. No bail.

n A 27-year-old Kennewick man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for possession of controlled substances and two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm. Bail $10,000.

n A 36-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for robbery, failure to appear/second-degree criminal trespass, three counts of failure to appear/first-degree criminal trespass, failure to appear/third-degree theft, two counts failure to appear/third-degree theft and failure to appear/third-degree malicious mischief. Bail $16,100.

Tags

Comments

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.