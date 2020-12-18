Kittcom received the following calls on Dec. 17-18 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
Large rocks were reported in the northbound lane of state Route 821.
The reporting party said someone was threatening her and glaring at her on West First Street in Cle Elum.
A hit and run reportedly occurred within the past month on Ronald Ridge Road.
Christmas decorations reportedly were torn down on North Brooksfield Street. A suspect was caught on a security camera.
A break-in was reported at the Kittitas Valley Event Center.
The reporting party said she was receiving text messages from an unknown subject threatening to post information about her if she does not perform three dares on North Pine Street.
A transient reportedly was playing loud music on a personal speaker in the Rotary Pavilion disturbing the peace.
Someone reportedly moved large rocks and a bench into the walkway that connects Irene Rinehart Riverfront Park and Rotary Park.
A dump truck reportedly lost large gravel on South Thorp Highway.
Numerous mailbox prowls were reported on West Sixth Street in Cle Elum.
Subjects reportedly were breaking into the pay terminal of a business on South Water Street.
A non-injury collision involving a maroon Chevy Suburban and a gray Subaru was reported on West University Way.
Two tires on a white Kia reportedly were slashed on North Cle Elum Street.
The road sign at the intersection of Umptanum Road and Durr Road reportedly was knocked down and laying across the ditch and into the roadway.
The reporting party reportedly was walking her dog to her car and her small dog was attacked by a large dog on North Airport Road.
Someone reportedly has been throwing eggs at the reporting part’s apartment on North Alder Street.
A delivery truck reportedly struck a light pole on West University Way. The pole was down in the lot.
Ten gunshots reportedly were heard on Larkspur Lane near Cle Elum.
A theft was reported on West Washington Avenue.
No fire calls were reported during this time period.
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Dec. 17-18 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
A 39-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for failure to appear/second-degree assault/domestic violence, failure to appear/unlawful imprisonment, failure to appear/unlawful possession of a firearm, failure to appear/obstruction of a public servant, failure to appear/trafficking of stolen property, failure to appear/third-degree theft. Bail $55,000.
A 44-year-old Cle Elum man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for felony harassment. No bail.