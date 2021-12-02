Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Police

Kittcom received the following calls on Dec. 1-2 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

There was a report of several locations with graffiti on North Wenas Street.

Several dogs and puppies reportedly were in the roadway and near a ditch on Westside Road.

A catalytic converter reportedly was stolen off of a Honda Tucson on North Airport Road.

A man with dark, curly hair reportedly urinated in an elevator in a building on the Central Washington University campus.

A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle on East Capitol Avenue.

The theft of $500 worth of alcohol was reported from a store on North Ruby Street.

A catalytic converter reportedly was stolen from a 2005 Honda Element on North Alder Street.

The reporting party saw a man climb over a railing and enter an apartment on East Sixth Avenue.

A catalytic converter reportedly was stolen from a vehicle in a CWU parking lot.

A tool was reported stolen from a store on South Railroad Avenue.

A non-injury collision involving two semis was reported at a truck stop on state Route 97.

A catalytic converter reportedly was stolen from a vehicle on North Alder Street.

An assault was reported on Kaynor Road.

Two large brown dogs reportedly were running in and out of the roadway on East Helena Avenue and North Airport Road.

Vending machines reportedly were damaged at a laundromat on West Washington Avenue.

A cow was reported on the roadway on Reecer Creek Road.

A hit and run was reported in a parking lot on North Ruby Street.

A hit and run was reported on North Dolarway Road.

A vehicle reportedly struck a deer on state Route 97 and state Route 970.

A vehicle reportedly struck a deer on Canyon Road. The deer was still alive.

A vehicle theft was reported on state Route 97.

Fire

Kittcom received the following calls on Dec. 1-2 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

No fire calls were reported during this time period.

Arrests

The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Dec. 1-2. (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):

A 22-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for resisting arrest and second-degree criminal trespass. Bail $1,000.

Tags

Recommended for you

Comments

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.