Police

Kittcom received the following calls on Dec. 1-2 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

n A hit and run was reported on South Canyon Road.

n A vehicle prowl was reported on East Countryside Avenue.

n A John Deere loader bucket was reported stolen on Stevens Road and Boylston Road.

n A 2013 Ford Fiesta reportedly struck a Ford Taurus in a parking lot on South Water Street.

n Five or six semi wheels reportedly were stolen from a storage area on West University Way.

n A sheet of dry wall reportedly was in the roadway on Thorp Prairie Road. It was moved to the ditch.

n A burglary was reported on North Sampson Street.

n A 2000 Ford F150 parked on North Green Parks Drive reportedly was gone through overnight.

n A Toyota Corolla reportedly was struck while parked on West 26th Avenue and North Water Street.

n Tide pods and retail products were reported stolen from a store on North Ruby Street. The reporting party has the subjects on surveillance video.

n A theft was reported on North Ruby Street.

n Two bottles of alcohol were reported stolen on North Ruby Street, possibly same subjects as earlier report.

n A Robbins Road resident reportedly returned home to find a window broken. It was unknown if anyone was inside.

n A noise complaint was reported on North Walnut Street. A man was yelling, possibly over a video game.

n Unknown subjects reportedly were knocking on the door, ringing the doorbell and trying to see through the blinds of a residence on East Remington Drive.

Fire

n A controlled burn was reported on North Columbia Street. The fire was nonthreatening but the smoke was causing a hazard in the area.

n Smoke reportedly was coming from an apartment on North Cle Elum Street.

Arrests

The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Dec. 1-2 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):

n A 34-year-old Evans man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for first-degree burglary/motor theft, attempt to elude/reckless driving, third-degree theft and second-degree driving with a suspended license. No bail.

n A 22-year-old Bellingham man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for driving with under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Bail $1,000.

