Kittcom received the following calls on Dec. 19-20 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
Kittcom received the following calls on Dec. 19-20 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
The reporting party watching via a Ring camera saw a subject walk up and ring the doorbell, walk away, come back and enter the residence on North Walnut Street.
An assault was reported on East Mountain View Avenue.
A cougar was reported in a barn on Groeschell Road near Cle Elum.
There was a report of an ongoing problem of a neighbor’s dog killing livestock on Mission Road in Thorp.
There was a report of an ongoing problem with a neighbor’s tow Rottweilers charging at the reporting party’s van on Vantage Highway.
A hit and run was reported on North Pearl Street.
A hit and run was reported at a truck stop on state Route 97.
A non-injury collision involving a gray GMC SUV and a black Jeep was reported on East Spokane Avenue.
The window of a 2001 Subaru Legacy reportedly was smashed in on West 26th Avenue. There were blood spots near the vehicle. It was unknown if anything was missing.
A chainsaw reportedly was stolen a month ago on South Second Street in Roslyn.
Shoplifting was reported at a store on South Water Street. The suspect left in a gray Lincoln with a damaged front grill.
A theft was reported at a store on North Ruby Street. The suspect left in a white Toyota Tundra truck.
A two-vehicle collision was reported on West Fourth Avenue and North Water Street.
A theft was reported from a store on North Ruby Street.
A non-injury collision involving two semis was reported at a truck stop on South Canyon Road.
Kittcom received the following calls on Dec. 17-19 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
A semi reportedly was on fire on Interstate 90, milepost 47.
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Dec. 17-19 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
Arrest reports were not received for this time period.
