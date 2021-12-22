Dec. 20 blotter: Forklift joyride Dec 22, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save POLICEKittcom received the following calls on Dec. 20 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line)n Someone reportedly stole the keys to a forklift and drove it around a construction site on West 15th Avenue, knocking over a portable bathroom in the process. n The tires on a vehicle were reportedly slashed on Third Street in Cle Elum.n A theft was reported on South Canyon Road.n A hit and run was reported on East Third Street in Cle Elum.n A black Collie mix was reportedly running astray and not letting people approach it on South Canyon Road.n A set of binoculars and tools were reportedly stolen sometime in the last three weeks from a vehicle on Carriage Loop.n A belligerent male was reportedly screaming at people and refusing to leave a business on East Berry Road.n A shed was reportedly broken into on North Water Street.n A package was reportedly stolen from a mailbox on Snoqualmie Lane in Cle Elum and the mailbox was filled with snow. This has reportedly been an ongoing issue. n A vehicle reportedly drove through a fence on South Railroad Avenue at some point in the morning, leaving the scene afterward.n A male was reportedly running in front of vehicles and yelling in a parking lot on South Water Street.FIREKittcom received the following calls on Dec. 20 (calls are made to the 911 line and non-emergency business line)n Breathing problems were reported on Judge Ronald Road.n A sick person was reported on East Mountain View Avenue.n A vehicle fire was reported on Interstate 90, milepost 97.n A fall patient was reported on East Hobert Avenue.ARRESTSThe following people were booked into the Kittitas County Jail on Dec. 20 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings)n A 29-year-old Ellensburg male was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for fourth-degree assault/domestic violence. No bail. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Vehicle Male Ellensburg Police Crime Criminal Law Police Theft Kittcom Business Line Officer Recommended for you Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesRent, utility assistance available to those with disabilitiesBlonde Dog 509 Clothing Co. brings recycled materials back to life in earrings and specialty clothingGarey Williams was a great musician, but better manDec. 16 blotter: Returned with puppy and a shotgunSheriff's Office retains presence at Elk Meadows after bridge is destroyedDec. 15 blotter: Man arrested on 18 countsCommunity efforts make annual Christmas Basket event a successFISH Community Food Bank receives grant to begin diaper bankPREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Ellensburg boys stay unbeaten at homeCWU alumnus honored for bravery Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter