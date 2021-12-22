Support Local Journalism


POLICE

Kittcom received the following calls on Dec. 20 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line)

n Someone reportedly stole the keys to a forklift and drove it around a construction site on West 15th Avenue, knocking over a portable bathroom in the process.

n The tires on a vehicle were reportedly slashed on Third Street in Cle Elum.

n A theft was reported on South Canyon Road.

n A hit and run was reported on East Third Street in Cle Elum.

n A black Collie mix was reportedly running astray and not letting people approach it on South Canyon Road.

n A set of binoculars and tools were reportedly stolen sometime in the last three weeks from a vehicle on Carriage Loop.

n A belligerent male was reportedly screaming at people and refusing to leave a business on East Berry Road.

n A shed was reportedly broken into on North Water Street.

n A package was reportedly stolen from a mailbox on Snoqualmie Lane in Cle Elum and the mailbox was filled with snow. This has reportedly been an ongoing issue.

n A vehicle reportedly drove through a fence on South Railroad Avenue at some point in the morning, leaving the scene afterward.

n A male was reportedly running in front of vehicles and yelling in a parking lot on South Water Street.

FIRE

Kittcom received the following calls on Dec. 20 (calls are made to the 911 line and non-emergency business line)

n Breathing problems were reported on Judge Ronald Road.

n A sick person was reported on East Mountain View Avenue.

n A vehicle fire was reported on Interstate 90, milepost 97.

n A fall patient was reported on East Hobert Avenue.

ARRESTS

The following people were booked into the Kittitas County Jail on Dec. 20 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings)

n A 29-year-old Ellensburg male was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for fourth-degree assault/domestic violence. No bail.

