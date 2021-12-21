Dec. 20 blotter: Multiple vehicle prowls, thefts Dec 21, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save POLICEKittcom received the following calls on Dec. 17-19 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line)n A suspicious person was reportedly trying to gain access to a home on West 14th Avenue. n Multiple burglaries were reported on West 13th Avenue.n Multiple vehicle prowls/burglaries were reported on Okanogan Street.n A theft was reported on Vantage Highway.n An abandoned trailer was reported at the Lake Kachess Snow Park.n A vehicle prowl was reported on North B Street.n An intoxicated male was reportedly loitering in a store on Ruby Street and refusing to leave the premises.n A hit and run was reported on West 10th Avenue.n A prowler was reportedly looking into windows of a residence on North Cora Street.FIREKittcom received the following calls on Dec. 17-19 (calls are made to the 911 line and non-emergency business line)n A smoke investigation was reported at East 28th Avenue. n A fall patient was reported on East Mountain View Avenue.ARRESTSThe following people were booked into the Kittitas County Jail from Dec. 17-19 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings)n A 36-year-old Yakima man was arrested by Kittitas County Sherriff’s deputies for driving under the influence. Bail $20,000.n A 51-year-old Perris, CA male was arrested by Washington State Patrol troopers for third-degree driving with license suspended and driving under the influence. Bail $10,000.n A 54-year-old Cle Elum man was arrested by Cle Elum-Roslyn-South Cle Elum officers for fourth-degree assault/domestic violence. Bail $25,000.n A 29-year-old Ellensburg male was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for fourth-degree assault/domestic violence. Bail $25,000.n A 37-year-old Ellensburg male was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for fourth-degree assault/domestic violence. Bail $75,000.n A 23-year-old Yakima male was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for fourth-degree assault/domestic violence. No bail.n A 20-year-old Ellensburg male was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm. Bail $50,000.n A 49-year-old Yakima male was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for fourth-degree assault/domestic violence. Bail $15,000.n A 44-year-old Shawnee, OR male was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for second-degree driving under the influence. Bail $50,000.n A 21-year-old Ellensburg Male was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for second-degree burglary, first-degree theft, two counts of vehicle prowling, second-degree attempted burglary, and second-degree burglary. No bail. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. 