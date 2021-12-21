Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


POLICE

Kittcom received the following calls on Dec. 17-19 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line)

n A suspicious person was reportedly trying to gain access to a home on West 14th Avenue.

n Multiple burglaries were reported on West 13th Avenue.

n Multiple vehicle prowls/burglaries were reported on Okanogan Street.

n A theft was reported on Vantage Highway.

n An abandoned trailer was reported at the Lake Kachess Snow Park.

n A vehicle prowl was reported on North B Street.

n An intoxicated male was reportedly loitering in a store on Ruby Street and refusing to leave the premises.

n A hit and run was reported on West 10th Avenue.

n A prowler was reportedly looking into windows of a residence on North Cora Street.

FIRE

Kittcom received the following calls on Dec. 17-19 (calls are made to the 911 line and non-emergency business line)

n A smoke investigation was reported at East 28th Avenue.

n A fall patient was reported on East Mountain View Avenue.

ARRESTS

The following people were booked into the Kittitas County Jail from Dec. 17-19 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings)

n A 36-year-old Yakima man was arrested by Kittitas County Sherriff’s deputies for driving under the influence. Bail $20,000.

n A 51-year-old Perris, CA male was arrested by Washington State Patrol troopers for third-degree driving with license suspended and driving under the influence. Bail $10,000.

n A 54-year-old Cle Elum man was arrested by Cle Elum-Roslyn-South Cle Elum officers for fourth-degree assault/domestic violence. Bail $25,000.

n A 29-year-old Ellensburg male was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for fourth-degree assault/domestic violence. Bail $25,000.

n A 37-year-old Ellensburg male was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for fourth-degree assault/domestic violence. Bail $75,000.

n A 23-year-old Yakima male was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for fourth-degree assault/domestic violence. No bail.

n A 20-year-old Ellensburg male was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm. Bail $50,000.

n A 49-year-old Yakima male was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for fourth-degree assault/domestic violence. Bail $15,000.

n A 44-year-old Shawnee, OR male was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for second-degree driving under the influence. Bail $50,000.

n A 21-year-old Ellensburg Male was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for second-degree burglary, first-degree theft, two counts of vehicle prowling, second-degree attempted burglary, and second-degree burglary. No bail.

Tags

Recommended for you

Comments

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.