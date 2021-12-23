Support Local Journalism


POLICE

Kittcom received the following calls on Dec. 21 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line)

n A stop sign was reportedly knocked down on West Ridgeview Lane.

n A male was reportedly sleeping and unresponsive inside a business on North Ruby Street.

n A car was reportedly on its side down an embankment on East Taneum Road.

n A vehicle prowl was reported on Broadview Road.

n A Ruger pistol was reported stolen from a vehicle on state Route 97.

n A home was reportedly burglarized at some point in the last two weeks on Denmark Road.

n Items were reported stolen from a porch on North Rainier Street.

n Mail theft was reported on Chelan Lane in Cle Elum.

n A hit and run was reported on South Pearl Street.

n An Ellensburg blue agate was reported stolen on East Third Avenue.

n A utility trailer was reported stolen on Faust Road.

n A road rage incident was reported on state Route 906.

n Theft of fuel was reported on South Canyon Road.

FIRE

Kittcom received the following calls on Dec. 21 (calls are made to the 911 line and non-emergency business line)

n A hemorrhage was reported on Eagle Crest Court in Cle Elum.

n Chest pains were reported on White Road in Cle Elum.

n A sick person was reported on East Mountain View Avenue.

n Convulsions were reported on East Remington Drive.

ARRESTS

The following people were booked into the Kittitas County Jail on Dec. 21 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings)

n A 28-year-old Ellensburg male was arrested by Kittitas County Sherriff’s deputies for unattended hit and run, vehicle prowling, and possession of stolen property. Bail $2,500.

