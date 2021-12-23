Dec. 21 blotter: Stolen agate Dec 23, 2021 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save POLICEKittcom received the following calls on Dec. 21 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line)n A stop sign was reportedly knocked down on West Ridgeview Lane. n A male was reportedly sleeping and unresponsive inside a business on North Ruby Street.n A car was reportedly on its side down an embankment on East Taneum Road.n A vehicle prowl was reported on Broadview Road.n A Ruger pistol was reported stolen from a vehicle on state Route 97.n A home was reportedly burglarized at some point in the last two weeks on Denmark Road.n Items were reported stolen from a porch on North Rainier Street.n Mail theft was reported on Chelan Lane in Cle Elum.n A hit and run was reported on South Pearl Street.n An Ellensburg blue agate was reported stolen on East Third Avenue. n A utility trailer was reported stolen on Faust Road.n A road rage incident was reported on state Route 906.n Theft of fuel was reported on South Canyon Road.FIREKittcom received the following calls on Dec. 21 (calls are made to the 911 line and non-emergency business line)n A hemorrhage was reported on Eagle Crest Court in Cle Elum.n Chest pains were reported on White Road in Cle Elum.n A sick person was reported on East Mountain View Avenue.n Convulsions were reported on East Remington Drive.ARRESTSThe following people were booked into the Kittitas County Jail on Dec. 21 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings)n A 28-year-old Ellensburg male was arrested by Kittitas County Sherriff’s deputies for unattended hit and run, vehicle prowling, and possession of stolen property. Bail $2,500. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Theft Hit And Run Vehicle Kittitas County Criminal Law Crime Highway Motor Vehicle Male Kittcom Incident Recommended for you Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesGarey Williams was a great musician, but better manRent, utility assistance available to those with disabilitiesBlonde Dog 509 Clothing Co. brings recycled materials back to life in earrings and specialty clothingSuspect arrested for numerous burglariesDec. 16 blotter: Returned with puppy and a shotgunDec. 15 blotter: Man arrested on 18 countsCommunity efforts make annual Christmas Basket event a successPREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Ellensburg boys stay unbeaten at homeSheriff's Office retains presence at Elk Meadows after bridge is destroyedEDA Shop Local program brings Christmas cheer to merchants and shoppers alike Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter